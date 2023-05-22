Expert Shares 8 Tips To Lower High Cholesterol Levels In Your Body

Increasing cholesterol levels is in no way beneficial to the body. When bad cholesterol rises to dangerously high levels, a slew of heart-related issues can emerge. It maximises the risk of having a heart attack or going into cardiac arrest. There are two kinds of cholesterol, one is bad cholesterol and the other is good cholesterol. Their growth in the body is entirely dependent on your daily routine, eating habits and lifestyle. You can avoid suffering from high cholesterol if you modify your lifestyle and daily food. If your cholesterol level is normal, your overall health will be fine.

High cholesterol levels in the body significantly raise the risk of numerous ailments such as heart disease, obesity, atherosclerosis, diabetes and so on. Sometimes, bad cholesterol rises owing to genetic factors. Recently, Anjali Mukherjee, a nutritionist, shared a video on her Instagram account on some of the best ways to lower bad or high cholesterol levels.

She claims that those with a family history of high cholesterol should take medications, but that some people can reduce high cholesterol simply by changing their diet and lifestyle.

She recommends consuming as little carbohydrates as possible during the day. Increasing the amount of carbohydrates in your diet can result in high cholesterol.

Cleansing the liver will be the best option to remain healthy, and your cholesterol level will not go high.

Strengthen your digestive system. If your digestion is healthy, your cholesterol level should also remain normal.

Begin eating Isabgol. It is particularly efficient in lowering harmful cholesterol levels. Additionally, you will not experience constipation.

Avoid eating incorrectly throughout the day. Ensure to leave 4 to 5 hours between meals. You can still keep your cholesterol under control if you do this.

Excess weight causes an increase in cholesterol levels. In such a condition, people who are overweight must follow a healthy diet and exercise to lose weight. Many more ailments can be avoided by controlling your weight.

Smoking frequently can raise cholesterol levels. Furthermore, smoking is extremely hazardous to your lungs.

top videos

If you stay physically active and exercise daily, you will not have excessive cholesterol or obesity. It is critical to exercise regularly in this condition.

Note- If, after attempting all of these solutions, your high cholesterol does not decrease, you should see a doctor right away; otherwise, your risk of many other issues, in addition to heart disease, may grow.