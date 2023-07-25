Experts Suggest Walking As An Effective Way To Shed Pounds, Improve Health

Walking, a simple yet highly effective exercise, is often overlooked by many despite its numerous health benefits. While some may believe that walking doesn’t contribute significantly to weight loss, recent reports suggest otherwise. If done correctly, walking can lead to noticeable weight reduction in as little as a month. To harness the full potential of walking for weight loss, it is essential to understand the optimal duration, distance, and speed required.

According to Dr Dodge Skeller, a renowned expert from the Australian health website Better Health, walking is one of the best ways to stay physically active and achieve various fitness goals. Beyond weight loss, daily walking offers numerous advantages, including reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases, burning extra calories, improving respiratory health, and enhancing mood through the release of endorphin hormones. Dr Skeller also emphasizes that there is a significant distinction between walking for routine activities and walking for weight loss.

Dr Albert Matheny highlights that walking can burn more calories than one might imagine, and calorie expenditure depends on factors such as body weight, metabolism, walking speed, and determination. On average, walking 1.6 kilometres burns approximately 100 calories, but to achieve this, brisk walking at a speed of at least 6 kilometres per hour is required. Increasing the walking speed can elevate calorie burn even further. For instance, walking briskly for 6 kilometres in 1 hour can burn between 100 to 130 calories.

Dr Matheny also reveals that calorie burn can be pushed up to 200 calories per kilometre. To achieve this, incorporate walking on stairs or on hilly terrain, which involves ascending and descending. If time permits, aim to walk 8 to 10 kilometres daily at a brisk pace, and you can burn 500 to 800 calories. Engaging in stair climbing during your walks can further escalate calorie expenditure within a shorter duration. Additionally, Dr Matheny highlights that walking can have a transformative impact on your body, similar to gym workouts.

To expedite weight loss, increasing walking speed is crucial. Engaging in both morning and evening walks, preferably at an elevated pace, can yield significant results. By adopting this routine, individuals can witness a substantial weight reduction and improve overall fitness levels.