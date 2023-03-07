Explore 135 Countries With This 3-year Cruise; Check Ticket Prices

If going on a never-ending voyage has been your dream and you just love blue tranquil water, this could be the ultimate journey for you. Life at Sea Cruises has just announced that it is now accepting bookings for its first-ever three-year voyage, which will sail 130,000 miles (209214.72km), and tour 135 countries spanning seven continents. The cruise will halt in 375 port destinations, all aboard the renovated MV Gemini.

Life at Sea Cruises delivers the perfect bucket list trip without compromising the luxuries of one’s home, according to Irina Strembitsky, director of sales and marketing for the company. The voyage allows passengers to live, work, and experience the world while on board the cruise.

Cruise enthusiasts often know exactly what to expect when they board the ship because they yearn for the cultural encounters that come with travelling to various locations across the world on the cruise. A diverse culture may stimulate the senses, provide priceless memories, and break away from the routine of daily life. Cruises are thrilling as they allow people to explore multiple foreign cultures on the same trip. All of this will be promoted for a solid three years in a row by Life at Sea Cruises

With pick-ups in Barcelona and Miami scheduled for November 5 and 16, respectively, the MV Gemini ship will depart from Istanbul on November 1.

As the “first reasonably priced, all-inclusive world cruise" that visits 13 of the 14 “Wonders of the World," including the Taj Mahal, the pyramids of Giza, Machu Picchu, Rio de Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue and the Great Wall of China and many more, it is advertised as starting at $29,999 (Rs 24,51,653.28) per year.

For professionals to do their work effectively, they require excellent internet connectivity as well as infrastructural facilities and functionality. In a statement, Mikael Petterson, managing director of Life at Sea Cruises, said that no other cruise provides their passengers with such amenities.

The ship features everything that a person would need to remain at sea for three years. The ship offers ample accommodation of 400 cabins and room for 1,074 passengers, a variety of dining and amenities, leisure facilities including a health centre, sun deck, and pool, and enough workspaces for people who wish to pursue a solid work-life balance even while at sea. The ship also has a business centre with conference rooms, offices, and a business library for passengers to access during their voyage.

