Explore Sustainable Skincare Practices for A Healthier Planet

The environmental impact of the beauty industry makes for grim reading. The rapid proliferation of single-use products, often packaged in environmentally harmful materials like plastic sachets and capsules, which are often non-recyclable, is an alarming trend. In light of this, it is crucial for us to pause and reflect upon the profound consequences of the substances we unwittingly wash down the drain and end up in landfills and oceans.

“Several personal care products contain dubious ingredients, such as microbeads and hormone-disrupting substances like Triclosan and triclocarban, despite the known risks they pose to marine life and the environment as a whole. Fortunately, more and more brands, including our brand, have eliminated such harsh ingredients and are using natural or naturally derived alternatives that are biodegradable, ethically sourced, and safe to use,” says Rajat Mathur, DGM, Learning Academy, The Body Shop India.

Another disconcerting ingredient is palm oil, which is notorious for large-scale deforestation as a consequence. “While completely avoiding palm oil remains challenging due to its widespread use, it is important to inquire about sourcing practices or support brands that use responsibly sourced RSPO-certified palm oil,” adds Mathur.

Adopting skincare routines that focus on what goes into formulating each product used holds great promise for sustainable skincare. It is essential to question the necessity of a complicated and extensive product line-up. Mathur states, “By focusing on the basics, like proper cleansing, nourishment, moisturisation, and protection against pollution and UV rays, we can achieve optimal skin health without resorting to an abundance of products. Fortunately, the ‘less is more’ concept is gaining traction among skincare enthusiasts who are looking for efficacy and focusing on quality rather than quantity.”

Brands, too, are taking this approach by offering practical solutions that combine these essential steps. “For instance, multipurpose products like lip and cheek tints not only save time, effort, and energy but also contribute to reducing packaging waste,” explains Mathur.

In addition to these efforts, exploring DIY skincare recipes can also be a sustainable option. Creating your own skincare products allows you to have control over the ingredients used, reducing the reliance on commercially manufactured items. Many natural ingredients, such as aloe vera, oatmeal, and coconut oil, can be used to make effective and environmentally friendly skincare products at home.