Monsoon: 5 Healthy and Immunity-Boosting Drinks for the Rainy Season

The calm, soothing environment of the rainy season comes with an increased risk of illnesses and compromised immune systems. Prioritizing the health of our immune systems is essential if we want to avoid disease and stay well this season. Including nutritious and immune-boosting beverages in our daily routine is one efficient method to do this. Let’s take a look at a number of beverages that, in addition to keeping you hydrated throughout the rainy season, can also assist in boosting your immune system.

Warm Lemon and Ginger Infusion

Warm lemon and ginger tea is a time-tested and powerful immune-boosting beverage. Lemons contain a lot of vitamin C, essential for boosting the immune system. While ginger has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects. You can make a calming and energizing beverage that aids in the prevention of infections and alleviates cold and flu symptoms by mixing these two ingredients with hot water. Turmeric Milk

You should add turmeric to your beverages during the rainy season because of its powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Golden milk or turmeric milk is a concoction of turmeric, warm milk, and a tiny bit of honey. The turmeric ingredient known as curcumin promotes digestion, lowers inflammation, and strengthens the immune system. Drink a cup of turmeric milk before bed to encourage sound sleep and improve your immune system. Herbal Tea Blends

Herbal drinks can be soothing and immune-boosting during the rainy season. Look for tinctures that contain echinacea, elderberry, chamomile, and peppermint among other components. Elderberry and echinacea are well recognized for their immune-boosting qualities, while chamomile and peppermint have relaxing and soothing benefits. Warm herbal tea can help you unwind, boost your immune system, and maintain hydration. Green Smoothies

A great method to increase your nutritional intake and strengthen your immune system is to drink green smoothies filled with fruits and leafy greens. Along with minerals like iron and magnesium, spinach, kale, and other dark leafy greens are high in vitamins A, C, and E. For a tasty and nutrient-rich beverage, combine them with fruits like berries, bananas, and citrus. Add a dash of coconut water or almond milk for more hydration and creaminess. Chef Gauri Varma, Founder and Owner, G's Patisserie and Confect.

Amla, sometimes referred to as Indian gooseberry, is a potent source of antioxidants and vitamin C. Due to its immune-boosting qualities, it is a well-liked component in conventional Ayurvedic treatment. Drinking amla juice during the rainy season will help boost immunity, stave off infections, and enhance general health. Amla juice may be purchased at health food stores or made fresh at home by mixing amla with water and a little bit of honey. Dr Neelam Chauhan, Dietician, Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences.

Prioritizing our health and bolstering our immune systems is crucial as the rainy season approaches. Healthy and immune-boosting beverages may be included in our everyday routines to great effect. Whether it’s a warm lemon and ginger infusion, turmeric milk, herbal teas, green smoothies, or amla juice, these drinks include a variety of vitamins, minerals, and other substances that boost our immune system and encourage general well-being. Accept these beverages, maintain hydration, and have pleasure in the rainy season while maintaining good health.