Exploring Heritage Handlooms Through The Ancient Adai Technique Of Weaving

The ancient Adai weaving technique is a traditional craft that weaves a narrative of cultural richness, employing time-honored methods that date back generations. Adai showcases intricate patterns and vibrant colors, each thread reflecting the legacy of skilled artisans. As fingers deftly dance over looms, history and artistry intertwine, bringing to life the essence of a bygone era. Exploring Adai is an immersion into the soul of craftsmanship, honoring the past while creating textiles that resonate with contemporary appreciation for culture and tradition.

Rajashree Karthik and Jayashree Nanaiah, co-founders, Loukya explain how they incorporate this technique in the production of sarees:

What is ancient Adai technique?

The Adai technique is an ancient and traditional method used to embellish Kanjivarams. This skilled weaving technique allows for the execution of intricate patterns on a larger scale, sometimes taking the form of motifs within motifs or complex. Unlike jacquard looms, which use jacquard cards within a box-like machine, Adai looms use hand-lifted threads, often requiring two pairs of hands. The beauty of Adai weaving is that it is not restricted by shape or size, making it like free-hand drawing and other art forms that cannot be contained within a frame or box like jacquard machines. The Adai technique is a time-honored tradition that involves the interlocking of two different sets of warp threads to create a saree that is richly textured surface unique enough to make everyone gaze. With its intricate designs, patterns full of character and its light weightiness this technique makes Loukya Kanchi sarees distinct and timeless. Loukya aims to exhibit the tale through handwoven silk fabric with pure golden zari inspired by the figures of temple walls that have stood the test of time and all the elements of nature. The sarees are handwoven by the weavers from Kanchipuram using the ancient Adai technique, which dates back thousands of years and has become a dying art with the advent of Jacquard looms.

How does it help artisans?

The brand pays homage to the long-lost cultural heritage of South India, and the sister duo are committed to preserving and promoting the rich legacy of craftsmanship by empowering the talented artisans. The sarees are meticulously handwoven using the ancient Adai technique, an age-old tradition that dates back thousands of years. This technique, unfortunately, has become a dying art with the introduction of modern Jacquard looms.