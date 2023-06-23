Exploring Male Fertility: What Is The Best Age For Men To Become A Father?

Many men often believe that age doesn’t play a significant role in their ability to have a child, assuming that the biological clock is only relevant for women. However, it’s important to note that sperm count and quality tend to decline with age. From a biological perspective, experts recommend that men are ideally suited for fatherhood during their late 20s to early 30s.

While men can father a child in their 50s and older, it’s worth noting that advanced paternal age can affect a couple’s chances of conception. Guinness World Records mentions the oldest man to father a child at 92 years old during the time of the birth. Nonetheless, research indicates that men over the age of 40 have lower success rates in achieving pregnancy with their partners.

Indeed, men generally continue to produce sperm throughout their lives. However, it is observed that there is a decline in sperm quality as men age. The World Health Organisation has established benchmarks for healthy sperm, including parameters such as count, morphology (shape), and motility (movement). Around the age of 35, men may begin to notice a deterioration in these semen parameters. This decline in sperm quality with age can have implications for fertility and the chances of successful conception.

Sperm health is influenced by several factors that can impact fertility. In terms of quantity, a higher likelihood of fertility exists when a single ejaculation contains at least 15 million sperm per millilitre of semen. Insufficient sperm count in ejaculation may make it more challenging to conceive.

Regarding sperm motility, pregnancy is still possible even if less than 40% of the sperm in the ejaculate exhibit movement. However, the threshold of 40% is considered favourable, as higher motility increases the chances of fertility. Essentially, the more actively moving sperm there are, the better the odds of successful conception.

The peak fertility period for men is typically considered to be between the ages of 22 and 25. It is generally advised to consider starting a family before the age of 35 because male fertility begins to decline after this point. As men age, there is an increased risk of sperm mutations, which could potentially lead to pregnancy complications.

Moreover, if a man is above the age of 45, the chances of experiencing a miscarriage tend to be higher, regardless of the age of the pregnant woman. Age-related factors can have an impact on the overall reproductive health of both partners, and it’s important to consider these factors when planning for a family.