Exploring New Menus: Restaurants Redefining Culinary Experiences with Delish Flavours

Kebab Korner, Intercontinental Marine Drive

Kebab Korner at Intercontinental Marine Drive introduces Onam Sadhya thali.Instead of their regular thali they will serve the Sadhya in a thali format with unlimited repeats from Aug 20th to Aug 31st. It will feature close to 25 different items specially served for Onam Sadhya.

The menu features dishes like pappadam, upperi, mango curry, palada pradhaman to name a few.

Where: Kebab Korner, Intercontinental Marine Drive

Dates: 20th August till 31st August

Grains & Greens at L&S Bistro, Intercontinental Marine Drive

A plant-powered menu with sustainability at its core. With this menu we aim to bring mindful food options to the forefront where millets, seeds, greens and plant based alternatives to meat and dairy take centre stage. It is part of our continuous endeavour to support the growing appetite for sustainable dining.

L&S Bistro is the all-day restaurant and pizzeria at the InterContinental Marine Drive serving European and Asian comfort classics, local Indian specialities, gluten-free options, a dedicated vegan selection, pizzas and contemporary dishes with Middle Eastern influences. It’s a place where you are not intimidated by the menu and yet intrigued by the fun culinary experiences that invoke the feeling of comfort and a set of familiar tastes and flavours. Long and Short, or L&S as we call it, offers all this and more.

Dates: 4th Aug to 31st Aug, 2023

The Tigress Resort and Spa in Ranthambore

Experience the exquisite flavors of our meticulously prepared smoked salmon dish, available for just Rs 600. Delight in the rich, smoky nuances of the salmon, expertly crafted to perfection by our culinary team. Whether you’re a seafood aficionado or looking to explore new gastronomic experiences, our smoked salmon promises to be a savory highlight of your visit. Don’t miss the chance to savor this culinary masterpiece amidst the luxurious surroundings of The Tigress Resort and Spa.

Fat Tiger

As Independence Day approaches, celebrate the spirit of freedom with delectable delights from Fat Tiger’s. This year, they’re offering a special treat to food enthusiasts - a 10% discount across all their 50+ outlets. Quench your thirst with the tropical delight of Mango Boba Tea, a luscious blend of ripe mango and chewy boba pearls. For those seeking savory pleasures, the Mint N Cheese Chicken Momos are a must-try, combining juicy chicken with mint and cheesy goodness. With the exclusive discount, this Independence Day becomes even more flavorful. Head to your nearest Fat Tiger’s outlet, savor the fusion of flavors, and make this celebration truly memorable.

The Ritual Daily Coffee

Introducing the Exquisite Monsoon Menu Coffee Collection: At Ritual Daily Coffee. As the rainy season approaches, Ritual Daily Coffee is delighted to unveil its highly anticipated Monsoon Menu Coffee Collection. Designed to complement the soothing ambiance of the monsoon season, these carefully crafted coffee recipes are set to captivate the taste buds of coffee lovers and bring a delightful twist to their mornings. Orange Latte, infusing the familiar comfort of a Latte with a double shot of espresso and a touch of citrus orange, the result is a captivating harmony of flavours that transports guests to a world of sensory delight and for those seeking pure decadence.

The Matcha Latte takes centre stage with its captivating combination of steamed milk and the delicate bitterness of matcha green tea. For a heartwarming experience, the Cinnamon Latte presents a delightful blend of fragrant cinnamon and Double Shot Espresso with Steamed Milk.Hot Chocolate that is sure to warm hearts and hands on rainy days. Indulge in the rich, velvety texture and the luxurious blend of high-quality chocolate, providing the ultimate comfort during the monsoon season.

Bohoba

Decked with vibrant Boho elements, serving unique gourmet comfort food and crafted cocktails, Mumbai’s newest culinary destination ‘BOHOBA’ allures you to the Bohemian lifestyle. Located in Malad, this restaurant is inspired by the bohemian spirit, promising an authentic and spirited dining experience for everyone who steps in. And if you are always chasing aesthetics and artful vibe for your Instagram feed, Bohoba will satiate you with its artistic vibe.

The restaurant’s interiors are crafted with careful thought to showcase the essence, vibrancy and artistic elements of a Bohemian design. It’s fascinating and chic without being overwhelming, creating a cosy space to chill with your gang while enjoying flavoursome food. In today’s busy lives, people rarely have time to stop and admire the things around them, but at Bohoba we have meticulously worked on the smallest of details that will capture your eyes and heart. The same goes with our extensive menu that brings you the best of global cuisine and creates a memorable dining experience.

Cafe Panama, Lower Parel- New Menu

Café Panama in Lower Parel offers an urban oasis with a tropical vibe, amidst the city buzz. Recently, they expanded their menu to feature delectable additions from Latin American cuisine along with innovative cocktails. Drawing inspiration from diverse Latin American regions, the new menu provides a unique culinary journey for visitors. By deconstructing familiar items, the dishes integrate seamlessly with the vibrant Latin culture. The Tequila Lounge also introduces novel cocktails, crafting an unparalleled mixology haven.

Café Panama harmonizes global and local flavors, creating a cozy ambiance within its rustic interiors. Their extensive food selection, ranging from Salads and Tacos to Burrito Bowls and Burgers, might make decisions challenging. For a taste of the new offerings, explore dishes like the Pork Belly, Penne Gochujang—an Italian-Korean fusion pasta—and Loaded Totopos, a toasted Mexican corn tortilla staple. The 12-hour marinated Hickory-smoked Jerk Chicken adds an extra layer of flavor to each bite. Interaction is encouraged through dishes like Gambas Pil Pil—grilled prawns flambéd with Vodka, served with scallion, paprika, and tomato sauce. Avocado enthusiasts can enjoy customizable Guacamole Tableside, adjusting spice levels to preference. Complementing the cuisine, Café Panama’s mixology team presents inventive cocktails that complement the new menu. Alongside their curated Latin wine selection, Tequila and Mezcal-based cocktails like Don Pablo, Maracuya, and Coco Jengi offer a diverse range of flavors. To conclude, savor a Smoked Belgian Chocolate Cigar—a Bourbon and Bitter Chocolate creation served with Vanilla ice cream, Wild berries, and Oat Almond Crumble.