Exploring The Connection Between Male Pattern Baldness And Hormonal Imbalances, All You Need To Know

To begin with, male pattern baldness which can also be termed as androgenetic alopecia, is quite a common condition that affects a large number of men across the globe. The condition can definitely be characterized by a gradual loss of hair, which normally starts with a receding hairline and thinning at the crown area.

Experts often believe that the primary cause of male pattern baldness is completely believed to be genetic factors. However, emerging research suggests that there could be a potential link between hormone imbalance and the early onset of baldness.

One has to understand the relationship between hormone imbalance and the premature occurrence of male pattern baldness. Here is all that one would need to know-

Understanding Male Pattern Baldness:

Dr. Lalitha Palle, Founder and Director of ForMen states “Male pattern baldness is genetic to a certain extent. It can also primarily be attributed to the influence of androgens, specifically dihydrotestosterone (DHT), on hair follicles. DHT is a byproduct of testosterone, a hormone predominantly found in males but also present in females in smaller amounts."

She further added, “DHT binds to androgen receptors on hair follicles, leading to miniaturization of the follicles and shorter hair growth cycles. Over time, this results in progressively thinner and shorter hair strands, ultimately leading to hair loss."

Hormonal imbalances may occur owing to multiple factors which include genetics, ageing, lifestyle choices, and even underlying medical conditions. These kinds of imbalances can very much disrupt the delicate equilibrium of androgen hormones, potentially triggering the premature onset of male pattern baldness.

The relationship between hormone imbalance and baldness is multifactorial and complex but these are the factors that are worth exploring:

Increased Sensitivity to Androgens:

Dr. Lalitha Palle says, “Some individuals may possess hair follicles that are more sensitive to androgens, including DHT. Even with normal levels of androgens, these individuals may experience hair loss at an earlier age." Hormonal Disorders:

Certain hormonal disorders, such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or adrenal disorders, can cause hormonal imbalances in both men and women. These conditions may happen to contribute to the early onset of male pattern baldness due to severe androgen levels. Thyroid Dysfunction:

“Imbalances in thyroid hormones, such as hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism, can affect hair growth cycles and lead to hair thinning or loss. While not directly related to androgen hormones, thyroid dysfunction can indirectly contribute to the premature occurrence of male pattern baldness," says Dr. Palle.

In terms of treatment and management of the issue, it must be noted that if there is a family history of early baldness & Androgenetic Alopecia then it is considerably better to start taking care of your hair from a really early age.

If hormone imbalance is suspected to be a contributing factor to early-onset male pattern baldness, then it is imperative that one reaches out to consult with a healthcare professional to understand the accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment options. The treatment approaches may vary depending on the underlying cause and individual circumstances.

Dr. Lalitha Palle explains, “Prescription medications, such as finasteride and minoxidil, are commonly used to treat male pattern baldness. These drugs work by inhibiting the effects of DHT or promoting hair growth. Topical Minoxidil is very commonly used in the treatment of Male Pattern baldness. It however has to be used very regularly and for at least 6 to 8 months to see the effects. Some people may take longer to respond."