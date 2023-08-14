Exploring The Deep Connection Between Mindfulness And Physical Health, Expert Weighs In

Mindfulness is a practice rooted in ancient contemplative traditions and has gained widespread popularity in recent years due to its numerous physical and mental health benefits. The essence of mindfulness lies in being fully present and aware of the present moment without any bias or judgment. Beyond its impact on mental well-being, mindfulness has been increasingly recognized for its profound effects on physical health.

Most of us tend to forget that our mental health and its state always has an effect on our overall health. This is one simple reason among a plethora of other grave reasons as to why we must put mental health over everything else. However, before one does so, it is extremely important to note the connection between mental and physical health.

Ms. Chayya Singh Goel, Co-Head of Psychological Services, Mental Health & Behavioural Sciences unit, Artemis Hospital, says, “One of the primary ways mindfulness impacts physical health is by reducing stress. Chronic stress triggers the release of stress hormones like cortisol, which, when sustained, can negatively impact the immune system, cardiovascular health, and digestive system. Mindfulness practices, such as deep breathing and meditation, activate the body’s relaxation response, lowering cortisol levels and promoting a state of calm and relaxation."

“Mindfulness has been linked to improved immune system function. Chronic stress weakens the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to illnesses and infections. By reducing stress and promoting overall well-being, mindfulness supports a robust immune response, better equipping the body to fight off pathogens and maintain health," she further added.

According to a lot of research work, it has been seen that the very act of mindfulness-based interventions has proven effective in managing chronic pain conditions. The act and the practice of it teach individuals to observe pain sensations without reacting negatively to them, reducing the emotional and cognitive burden associated with pain. By changing the perception of pain, mindfulness helps individuals cope better with chronic pain and enhances their overall quality of life.

Ms. Chayya Singh Goel also pointed out, “Sleep plays a crucial role in physical health, affecting everything from immune function to cognitive performance. Mindfulness practices have been found to improve sleep quality by calming the mind and reducing anxiety. A well-rested body is better equipped to repair and rejuvenate, supporting overall physical health."

She went on to talk about how weight management too has a link to the act of mindfulness, she said, “Mindful eating is a concept derived from mindfulness, encourages individuals to pay full attention to their eating experience, savouring each bite and recognizing hunger and fullness cues. This approach has shown promise in supporting weight management efforts and reducing binge eating tendencies, ultimately benefiting physical health."

It should be noted that the mind-body connection is evident in the impact of mindfulness on digestive health. Chronic stress can lead to gastrointestinal issues such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and indigestion. Mindfulness practices alleviate stress and promote relaxation, helping to improve digestion and reduce gastrointestinal discomfort.

By reducing stress, enhancing immune function, regulating blood pressure, managing pain, improving sleep quality, supporting weight management, and promoting digestive health, mindfulness contributes significantly to physical well-being.