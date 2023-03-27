Eye Contact To Active Listening: 5 Steps To Master The Art Of Communication

In any relationship, communication helps in building a strong and healthy bond. It is one of the most crucial skills to learn in life. Effective communication is essential for expressing emotions and ideas, information and even achieving common goals. This can be accomplished verbally, in writing, visually, and non-verbally (body language, gestures, pitch of voice, and tone). To help improve your communication skills, here are 5 steps that you must follow.

Active listening: When communicating with others, make sure you are fully present and actively listening to what they are saying. This means paying attention to their words, body language, and tone of voice. It requires giving the speaker all your attention, avoiding distractions, and not interrupting or judging them. Active listening involves using verbal and nonverbal cues to show the speaker that you are paying attention and understanding their message. This can include nodding, making eye contact, and paraphrasing what they have said to ensure you have understood them correctly.

Use body language: Body language refers to nonverbal communication cues that people use to convey information, emotions, and attitudes. Your body language can speak volumes about your thoughts and feelings. Make sure you are using appropriate body language to convey your message. Some ways you can improve your communication skills include eye contact, facial expressions, gestures, body posture, and tone of voice.

Practice empathy: Practicing empathy involves the ability to understand and share the feelings of another person. When communicating with others, try to see things from their perspective. This will help you to understand their needs and concerns, and communicate more effectively. It is an important skill to have in personal and professional relationships, as it can help build trust, foster better communication, and resolve conflicts.

Use feedback: Get feedback from others about how you communicate. This can help you to identify areas where you need to improve and make adjustments. Using feedback is an important part of personal and professional development. Feedback helps us to understand how others perceive our actions, behaviours, and work, and it allows us to make changes and improvements wherever necessary.