Eye Health: Add These Essential Vitamins To Your Diet For Good Vision

The eyes are complex organs that require extra attention to function correctly. A range of nutrients is a must to keep your eyesight well throughout life. The lack of vitamins and essential nutrients in our daily diet can lead to a wide range of eye-related problems. These problems include vision loss also. Despite this, we tend to ignore our eye health. It is crucial to safeguard our eyes to avoid any difficulties in the future. Adding key nutrients to your regular dietary habits is a must.

Here are the essential vitamins needed to maintain good eye health:

Vitamin A

Vitamin A aids in maintaining healthy eyesight, particularly night vision. This vitamin plays an important role in converting the light absorbed by the retina into electrical signals which are later sent to the brain. This allows people to see in low-light conditions.

Sources of Vitamin A: Eggs, milk, and dark leafy greens.

Vitamin B6, B9 and B12

Vitamin B contributes a lot to eye health. They have numerous benefits when it comes to eyesight. Vitamins B6, B9, and B12 in particular are found to reduce the risk of inflammation. These nutrients also reduce the chances of developing Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) by lowering our homocysteine levels.

Sources of Vitamin B6, B9 and B12: Chickpeas, fish, eggs, and seafood.

Vitamin C

This particular vitamin is an antioxidant that protects the eyes from damage caused due to free radicals. It also contributes to preserving the health of the blood vessels in the eyes. Since the concentration of vitamin C lessens with age, it is important to consume the nutrient regularly.

Sources of Vitamin C : Citrus fruits, strawberries, kiwi, bell peppers, and broccoli

Vitamin E

Research suggests that Vitamin E helps prevent age-related eye issues. Like Vitamin C, this one is also responsible for protecting your eye cells from the damage caused by harmful, unstable molecules and free radicals. A diet that includes adequate vitamin E is a must-add to your diet if you want to keep your eyes healthy and vision clear.

Sources of Vitamin E: Nuts, seeds, vegetable oils, and wheat germ.