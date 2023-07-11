Famed UNIQLO to Launch its First Shop in Mumbai in October

Japanese clothing brand, UNIQLO, on July 6 announced that it will launch its first store in Mumbai on October 6 at Phoenix Marketcity in Kurla. This is the latest in its development plans in India. UNIQLO Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla, will be India’s 11th physical UNIQLO store. The brand first opened its gates to Indians in Delhi. The new store will provide a variety of LifeWear collections for men, women, kids and newborns. LifeWear range of clothing consists of basic and high-quality everyday wear.

Talking about the new store, Tomohiko Sei, Chief Executive Officer, UNIQLO India said, “We are delighted to be launching in Mumbai this fall. October will also mark our four-year journey in India and this new milestone highlights our strong, ongoing commitment to India. Until now, our customers in Mumbai have been using our e-commerce channel to shop for their LifeWear essentials, and we now look forward to welcoming them in person to our first Mumbai store.”

At present, UNIQLO operates over 2,400 locations worldwide. Since its first store opened in Hiroshima in 1984, UNIQLO has manufactured clothes based on Japanese ideals of simplicity, quality, and longevity, with universal styles, superlative fit, and comfort, with the goal of improving its customers’ daily lives.