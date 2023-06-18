Father’s Day 2023: 10 Touching Quotes That Your Dad Will Love

FATHER’S DAY 2023: Father’s Day is a perfect moment to honour and celebrate the special bond we share with our dads. It’s a day to express our gratitude, love, and appreciation for the men who have played a significant role in our lives. Along with thoughtful gifts and heartfelt gestures, words have a unique way of conveying emotions. To make this Father’s Day truly memorable, we have compiled a list of 10 touching quotes that are sure to touch your dad’s heart and remind him of the impact he has had on your life.

FATHER’S DAY 2023: QUOTES

Blessed indeed is the man who hears many gentle voices call him father - Lydia Maria Child A father’s smile has been known to light up a child’s entire day – Susan Gale When I was small, I felt like a superhero as my father threw me up in the air. Now after reaching this success peak, I unmask — a real superhero made me a superhero! - Hasil Paudyal She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her, the most potent moral force in her life, was the love of her father. - Harper Lee, Go Set A Watchman A father is the one friend upon whom we can always rely. - Emile Gaboriau There is no teacher equal to a mother and there’s nothing more contagious than the dignity of a father. - Amit Ray To her, the name of father was another name for love. - Fanny Fern To the world, you are a dad. To our family, you are the world. - Unknown There is no pillow quite so soft as a father’s strong shoulder. - Richard L.Evans Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad. - Anne Geddes

This Father’s Day, let’s take time to express your love and appreciation for your dad through heartfelt words. Choose a quote that resonates with your relationship and share it with him. Let your dad know that his love, support, and guidance are truly cherished and that you are grateful to have him as your father.