Father’s Day 2023: 11 Restaurants For Your Date With Daddy

Father’s Day is an occasion to make your father feel special and treat him with love and of course pamper him. To celebrate this day, we have a list of restaurants and cafes that have special menus and offers on Father’s Day. So, ask him to wear his favorite outfit and take him out for lunch or dinner:

Taftoon, BKC & Powai

Taftoon is turning Father’s Day into a weekend-long celebration from 16-18th June, with the finest Scotch experience and Taftoon’s trademark culinary masterpieces from different regions of northwest to eastern India. Partnering with Singleton, pamper dad to some smooth whiskies, special cocktails, veg and non-veg Taftoon bestsellers like Peer Dhuan Gosht, Afghani Mantu, and a range of exotic Biryanis, and a specially-crafted boozy dessert with Baileys, just for Father’s Day!

The Blue Bop Cafe, Khar

If you are looking for a memorable dining experience, BlueBop Cafe is the place to be. They have amazing offers for Father’s Day. Every table that has a father will receive a delightful brownie in honor of Father’s Day. Customers who place an order above 499+ from Blue Bop Bakes will receive a complimentary Father’s Day brownie. Any order above 599+ from Blue Bop Cafe will be treated to a complimentary Father’s Day brownie.

Bayroute (Juhu, Cuffe Parade, BKC, Nariman Point & Lower Parel)

Bayroute, the beloved Middle Eastern fine dining establishment in Mumbai, is giving diners a reason to celebrate Father’s Day with its delectable offerings. Along with the Greek & Middle Eastern cuisine enjoy the complimentary cocktail Summer Time & mocktail Strawberry Rush on this Father’s Day.

Millo, Lower Parel

If your dad loves cocktails then you should definitely take him out to try the specially curated cocktail menu at Millo. The menu includes Not a Coffee, Striding Highball, Unami Exilir & Chocolate Walker. Spend some quality time with your father with drinks & some finger-licking vegetarian and vegan delicacies.

The Sassy Spoon, Powai

Apart from the outstanding food, The Sassy Spoon has a high-energy bar featuring an array of signature and classic cocktails, a collection of liquors, mocktails, and shakes, along with flavored beers. If you think your dad would love to learn how to make a cocktail then join the Masterclass with Greater Than at The Sassy Spoon at the Powai outlet.

All Saints, Khar

All Saints, the new celebrity hotspot in Khar has an exciting offer for Father’s Day. They have a brunch menu, especially for Father’s Day that includes soup/salad, appetizers, a main course & 2 beers which costs just Rs. 1299.

Qla

This Father’s Day, show your Dad just how much you appreciate him! There are many ways to pamper him with love and make his day special. Why not take him out for a delicious meal at one of the best European restaurants in town? From savory entrées to sweet and creative desserts, Qla has something for everyone. Qla features an exquisite dining experience, offering a unique blend of delicious European food and live musical entertainment. Qla is sure to become a favorite go-to spot for fine dining.

Nonna’s Andheri (W), and Lower Parel,

Do you and your father like to chill like friends? Then head to Nonna’s for a sour dough pizza, which is tasty and healthy. Take selfies while gorging on your favorite pizzas and share your memories.

Yazu Pan Asian restaurant

If you and your father have a sweet tooth, then Yazu is the place to go to, located at Lower Parel, with excellent interiors and an open space to enjoy the rains. Have a memorable day over desserts at Yazu… its offering flat 10% off on Father’s day.

