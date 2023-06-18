Father's Day 2023: 3 Amazing Cocktails You Can Whip Up For Your Dad This Evening

Father’s Day is one such day of the year when you want to put in your all to celebrate your father and make the most out of all the lovely things around you to bring a smile to your dad’s face. It is one of those rare days in the year when you can go all out in order to surprise your father and see him being shocked with happiness.

Dinner dates with Dad are always a nice plan but to get a reservation at your favourite fancy restaurant in the city can be quite an ordeal on this special day. So, why don’t you create a restaurant-like atmosphere at home and for that, you can always start by making the cocktails? So, if your father loves to sip on nice cocktails and you are an adult who has official permission to make alcohol-based drinks then these recipes are an absolute hit for you-

Bebinca Flip

Ingredients:-

Whiskey 50ml

Coconut cream 25ml

Small egg whole 1no

Jaggery Syrup 25ml

Vanilla essence - 2 drops

A pinch of nutmeg powder for garnish



Method:

Add all the ingredients, except the whiskey and the nutmeg powder, to the shaker and shake it hard, without ice, to emulsify the ingredients and create a froth.

This is known as a dry shake.

Now add ice, and the measure of whiskey and shake the drink once again.

Fine strain into a chilled coupe glass and garnish with a pinch of nutmeg powder.

Glassware: Coupe glass

Garnish: Nutmeg powder

Adda – 36

Ingredients:

50 ml Oaksmith Gold

25 ml Ghondhoraj Lemon Juice

25 ml Parijat Syrup

1/2 no. Egg White

Angostura Bitters

Ice

Ghondhoraj Lemon Peel for Garnish

(Nolen Gur, Hatkora Citrus are Kolkata specials, and can be replaced with locally produced jaggery/ citrus equivalents)

Method:

Add the Nolen Gur and Angostura Bitters to a glass, and stir till Gur dissolves.

Add ice and Oaksmith Gold.

Stir well for at least a minute.

Garnish with Hatkora citrus peel.

Your Adda 36 is ready.

Glassware: Old Fashioned glass

Garnish: Ghondhoraj Lemon Peel

Toki Highball

Ingredients:

1 part Whisky

3 parts Chilled Fever-Tree Club Soda

Garnish: Grapefruit Peel

Method: