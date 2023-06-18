Father's Day 2023: 5 Beautiful Memoirs On Fatherhood That Will Make Your Heart Go Numb

Remember those good old days when our dads used to put on their storytelling hats to put us to sleep? This Father’s Day, let us revisit those cherished memories and take a trip down memory lane. These stories will have your old man laughing and reminiscing about the roller coaster ride that he signed up for by having his favourite little troublemakers-yes, that’s us!

With audiobooks now available on platforms like Audible you can also listen to these lovely stories with him together. So, bring out your earpods or put on your glasses and enjoy these stories-