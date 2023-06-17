Father's Day 2023: Bring a Smile On Your Dad's Face by Writing These 10 Thoughtful Messages in His Card

FATHER’S DAY 2023: This year, Father’s Day will be celebrated on June 18, and it is the perfect day to express your love to your father. It is important to appreciate him and make him feel special about all the effort he puts in. From surprising him with a thoughtful present to choosing the nicest things to say in his Father’s Day card, there are several methods to make him feel like the world’s best dad.

Whether you decide to gift your father an expensive gift or make a heartfelt DIY card on Father’s Day, it’s what you say matters the most and makes him feel special.

So here are some thoughtful and heartfelt messages to include in your Father’s Day card that will bring a huge smile on his face:

1. Thank you for all of the piggyback rides, pretending to be a horse, and throwing me into the air and catching me. I know your body may be kicking itself now, but it made for a fantastic childhood for me. I love you, Dad.

2. Don’t tell Mom, but you have the nicest hugs. Happy Father’s Day!

3. Dad, you’re a part of my every favourite memory. Thank you.

4. The line between poor jokes and dad jokes may be a bit blurred, but you’re the most amusing to me! Happy Father’s Day, Dad.

5. For all of the beautiful things you do that I may not always notice. Thank you, Dad!

6. Happy Father’s Day! I know I might be taller than you now, but I will always look up to you.

7. Thank you for acting like a kid when I was a kid, a friend when I needed a friend, and a parent when I needed one. You’re the best man I have ever met. Happy Father’s Day, I Love You!

8. Everyone claims that they have the best dad in the world, but I don’t believe that… because the best dad is right here with me.

9. You were right, Dad. Now that I am older, I DO understand. Thank you and I love you for everything.

10. A day isn’t enough to tell you what you mean to me. I love you. Happy Father’s Day, Dad!