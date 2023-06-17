Father’s Day 2023: Fathers Embrace Frozen Snacks, More Than Mothers, Says Study

Father’s Day (June 18) is just around the corner. There are perceptions of fathers not being much inclined towards cooking or lending a hand in the kitchen. However, an interesting study titled ‘STTEM – Safety, Technology, Taste, Ease & Mood Uplifter’ - The India Snacking Report (Volume I) by GodrejYummiez, a brand of ready-to-cook products from Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd (GTFL) highlighted preference towards frozen snacks, particularly among fathers. The report states 52% fathers in India are taking charge of cooking frozen snacks more than mothers. Notably, 83% of fathers, and an equal number of mothers believe that frozen snacks are a quick and convenient fix for the family.

When compared across regions, the report highlights that fathers in the East region showed highest preference for cooking frozen snacks with a 58% score. The second rank is taken by fathers in Southern India with 55% score. Fathers in the West and North India, showed near similar levels of preferences towards frozen snacks with 49% and 48% score respectively.

Speaking on the insights and the report, Mohit Marwaha, AVP, Godrej Yummiez, Godrej Tyson Food Limited (GTFL), says, “As a category thought leader, Godrej Yummiez understands its consumers and the evolving trends that are redefining the frozen ready-to-cook segment. The India Snacking Report is one such initiative by us to analyse and predict snacking trends. The report sheds light on an intriguing paradigm shift in Indian households. It is fascinating to observe that more and more fathers are taking an active role in cooking and doing so they prefer frozen snacks. This shift not only reflects evolving family dynamics but also demonstrates the convenience and versatility offered by frozen snacking options."

While fathers cooking more with frozen snacks was observed across more than half of India, this sentiment echoed across the key cities as well. The India Snacking Report states that Chennai tops the ranking amongst cities, with 60% fathers cooking frozen snacks more than mothers. This is followed by fathers in Kolkata at the second spot with 58% and Pune stands third with 54%, while 53% in Lucknow and 49% of fathers in Hyderabad and Mumbai, 48% from Delhi, 45% from Jaipur and 42% from Ahmedabad embrace cooking frozen snacks.