Father's Day 2023: Last Minute Gifting Ideas For Your Super Cool Dad

Father’s Day is just around the corner and in case you have missed out on getting him a gift, fret no more because we are here to help you out. While choosing a gift for your father make sure to take a moment and think of what best matches with his vibe. Remember that fathers always love thoughtful yet practical gifts, so try to channelise your energy into understanding what will he be most appreciative of.

Go all out in choosing a present for the true blue hero of your life-

Jewelled Brooch By Tribe Amrapali

If your dad is someone who loves to jazz up his looks, this Ella brooch by Tribe Amrapali is the perfect gift. This gold-plated brooch is priced at Rs.1236 and is absolutely worth it.

Striped Shirt By Gap

To match up with your dad’s colourful soul, nothing can be better than this multi-coloured striped linen shirt from GAP which is priced at Rs. 2799.

Gym Bag Organiser By TidyUp

Priced at Rs. 4,390 this Carryall organiser is designed with the intention of maintaining shape and preventing sagging. It has a variety of pockets to keep all of your essentials safe. Made from recycled eco-felt a sustainable material which contributes to reducing environmental impact this is a brilliant gift for your gym-obsessed father.

GIZFIT Glow Z is a tailor-made smartwatch for tech-savvy dads who also lead a healthy lifestyle. The latest ‘Made in India’ smartwatch from the leading homegrown Smart Accessories brand- Gizmore features a 15-day marathon battery life to fulfil power users’ on-the-go demands.

Bella Vita Luxury Gift Set for Men

The Bella Vita Luxury Gift Set for Men is a meticulously curated collection of perfumes made from imported perfume oils that make them truly indulgent and long-lasting. The pack of four has been carefully curated to make it the perfect choice for any special occasion. Not only are these perfumes a delight to the senses, but they are also travel-friendly, allowing fathers to carry their favourite scent with them to work or while celebrating their achievements.

Casio Silver Men’s Watch

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, these Casio watches are a testament to the enduring bond that one share with his/her father. Its sleek design and rugged durability embody his unyielding spirit, while the precise analogue mechanism symbolizes his commitment & love.

Suntory Whiskey Toki

Toki signifies “time" in Japanese. The House of Suntory’s fourth Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo brought the grain component of the blend from the Chita distillery, where the heavy-type grain whisky is distilled only twice on column stills, and is sweet and vanilla-rich in its unblended state.

Archies Father’s Day Combo

The Archies KEEPSAKE gift combo is a delightful present that allows you to express various emotions such as appreciation, love, joy, and support, depending on the situation. It is not necessary to wait for a special occasion to surprise your loved ones with unique gifts. This combo includes a cute mug and a wooden quotation, making it an excellent choice for gifting.

Barset by Izzhar

Let your dad be a bartender for himself or for his friends with the crafted metal bar set collection. Let him make his favourite drink in style with our artistically pleasing gold and black bar tool set. The bar set collection includes two beautiful bar sets incorporated with a mixing spoon, ice box, opener, jigger, and coil strainer along with a metal box. No other gift can be as beloved for someone who enjoys the company of fine cocktails.