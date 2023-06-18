Father's Day 2023: This Father's Day How Can Gift Your Father An Absolutely Health And Spotless Skin, Experts Weigh In

Owing to the busy schedules that fathers follow they often forget to take care of themselves, and they often miss out on looking after their health. Skin is something that they hardly ever prioritise, it is something they do not pay much heed to. However, their tiredness often reflects on their skin and as kids you can step in to make them understand the importance of skincare.

One thing is for sure no matter how much you tell them about the importance of skincare they will not budge and buy anything for their skincare, they might even look at it as a bad investment. So, it has to be you who introduces him to the world of skincare by gifting him a lot of skincare products.

Dr. Ankur Sarin, MD,MRCPUK, Dipl.Allergy Germany, Consulting Dermat at Fixderma Pvt. Ltd. says, “Ageing is a common concern for many individuals, including fathers. Look for a skincare set that includes a quality anti-ageing moisturizer, serum, and eye cream. These products often contain ingredients like retinol, hyaluronic acid, and peptides, which can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles."

“If your father shaves regularly, a high-quality shaving kit can be a practical and thoughtful gift. Consider a set that includes a shaving cream or gel, a razor with replaceable blades, and a soothing aftershave balm to prevent irritation and moisturize the skin. Remember to choose products and treatments based on your father’s preferences, skin type, and any specific concerns he may have. Ultimately, a skincare gift that shows you’ve considered his needs and wants will be a thoughtful gesture," he further added.

At this point, you might be wondering about specific products that you could get your father so that he can get started at the game right away.

Dr. Keerthana K S, Consultant at Kaya Clinic, MBBS, MD - Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy, Kaya Skin Clinics mentions, “Opt for a moisturizer that provides hydration and nourishment to the skin. Look for lightweight formulas that absorb quickly and don’t leave a greasy residue. Ingredients like hyaluronic acid or shea butter can help hydrate and soothe the skin."

The doctor further added, “Help your dad protect his skin from harmful UV rays by gifting him a high-quality sunscreen. Look for broad-spectrum sunscreens with SPF 30 or higher. Choose a formula that is easy to apply and non-greasy, so your dad will be encouraged to use it regularly."

“Treat your dad to a pampering session with a nourishing facial mask. Look for masks that cater to his skin type and concerns, such as hydrating masks for dry skin or clay masks for oily skin. This can be a relaxing and rejuvenating addition to his skincare routine," the doctor also finally weighed in.