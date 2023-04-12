Fatigue To Depression, 5 Symptoms Of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Vitamin B12 is an essential nutrient for our body, which helps our body in DNA synthesis, energy production and the functioning of the central nervous system. Vitamin B12 deficiency affects a large number of individuals worldwide. According to reports, in the United States, 20 per cent of people over 60 years face the problem of Vitamin B12 deficiency. This deficiency is mainly caused due to unhealthy diet and lifestyle. From kids to grown-ups, including pregnant and lactating women, anyone can face this deficiency. However, on the advice of a doctor, it can be treated with nutritious food and supplements. Today, let’s take a look at the various symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency.

Fatigue- If your body does not have enough vitamin B12, you will always feel tired. B12 is needed by the cells in the body to work properly. A lack of B12 can result in reduced normal red blood cell production, which can make it harder for oxygen to get to the cells. You will feel weak and tired if your body does not have enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen to the tissues.

Headache- Vitamin B12 deficiency can also cause neurological side effects and headaches. According to some studies, people who frequently suffer from certain kinds of headaches are more likely to have low levels of B12. Migraine risk is also increased by vitamin B12 deficiency.

Gastrointestinal Issues- Vitamin B12 deficiency can lead to gas, bloating, diarrhoea, nausea, constipation and other gastrointestinal issues. Children as well as adults may be affected by these issues.

Pale Skin- Pale skin is another sign of a vitamin B12 deficiency. A lack of B12 results in anaemia which is characterised by a lack of healthy red blood cells and pale skin. Vitamin B12 deficiency can also result in jaundice, which leads to the yellowing of the skin and eyes.

Depressive Symptoms- Vitamin B12 is fundamental for the legitimate working of our focal sensory system and its deficiency can influence our psychological well-being and can also cause depression. Decreased levels of B12 in the body can lead to increased levels of a sulphur-containing amino acid called homocysteine. It can aggravate depression by increasing oxidative stress, DNA damage and cell death in the body.

