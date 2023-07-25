Feel Itchy In The Eyes? You Might Be Suffering From This Infection

The unprecedented heavy rainfall brought Delhi, Gujarat and many other states to a standstill. The rising level of the rivers led to flooding in many areas displacing people from low-lying areas. But, the monsoons also brought with them a sudden increase in eye infections, especially conjunctivitis in many of these states.

WHAT IS CONJUNCTIVITIS?

Conjunctivitis is also referred to as pink eye. It is an eye infection which causes inflammation of the Conjunctiva membrane in the organ. Adenovirus is the main culprit that causes this eye infection. This same virus is also responsible for the common cold, laryngitis, and pharyngitis /tonsillitis among various other issues.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?

The symptoms of pink eye as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US are-

The white colour of the eye or eyes changes to pink or red colour.

The conjunctiva and/or the eyelids get swollen

Eyes will get watery quickly

Increase in an urge to rub the eye(s)

May feel a burning sensation, itching or irritation in the eye

One may even witness the discharge of mucus or pus from the eye

Eyelashes or eyelids become crusty

HOW DOES IT SPREAD?

There’s a popular belief that conjunctivitis can spread just by looking someone in the eye. It is just a myth. As per the CDC, the virus can spread from the infected person, if another person comes in close contact with the fluid discharged from the eye(s), directly or indirectly. Touching or shaking hands with the infected person can leave others exposed to the bacteria and the virus passing to your hands, which may reach your eye as well.

It can also spread from the air, just like the flu and common cold, by coughing or sneezing. Even rubbing your eyes after touching a contaminated surface can introduce the virus to your eyes.

HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF?

Here are some steps you can take to prevent yourself from getting conjunctivitis-

Following proper hygiene is the key to avoiding many illnesses and diseases. Make sure you wash your hands with soap and water properly frequently after you have coughed or sneezed in it, or have touched dirty surfaces like toilet seats, doors, locks, and other things.

Try to avoid touching your eyes as much as possible.

Basic hygiene sense also includes not sharing personal products like cosmetics, towels, combs, handkerchiefs and bedding.

Do not under any circumstance self-medicate. Always consult an expert.

As cases of conjunctivitis are on the rise, try to avoid swimming pools.