Female Fitness Coach Loves Working Out Draped In Sarees, Watch VIRAL Videos

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 16:18 IST

New Delhi, India

Isn't she absolute goals? (Images: Instagram)

This stunning fitness coach performs incredible exercises while draped in the most summery sarees and fans cannot help but simply admire her

While the world frets to workout in anything but normal athleisure, “gym-friendly" clothes, Reena Singh enjoys working out in sarees. Seems unrealistic, right? But it is in every possible way the truth, in fact for a while now her videos of her doing hard-core exercises wearing a saree have been going viral.

From lifting heavy weights to performing high-endurance squats, she does it all in sarees and fans seem to be loving it all. Check out some of her most loved videos-

Reena is definitely confident in a saree but more importantly, she has mastered the art of wearing one. As a lot of people will agree, dripping sarees is a skill that a lot of people are aware of but not a lot of people can ace. She makes sure to wear it a little higher than usual so that the fabric does not get stuck between her legs and she can keep performing her exercises at ease.

Fans are in complete awe of her zeal to showcase her own tradition and the fact that she is able to do so with utmost finesse is truly commendable. Her sarees are usually of lighter materials and her always vibrant in colour with patterns that are soothing to the eyes.

Every time she puts up a video, her followers cannot help but appreciate and comment on her skills in wearing a saree and thank her for setting such amazing fitness goals.

