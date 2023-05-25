Fenugreek Seeds To Coriander, 5 Natural Home Remedies To Control Uric Acid

Arthritis pain usually occurs due to an increase in inflammation in the joints. It can also happen when the cartilage between the bones under the joints wears down and when uric acid levels in the body increase.

Uric acid is made from purine, a by-product of protein synthesis. Normally, excess uric acid is filtered in the kidney and comes out of the body through urine. But when there is an excess of uric acid deposition in the body due to more consumption of food rich in proteins, then it does not get filtered completely by the kidney, provoking pain in joints. Today, let’s take a look at some natural food items that help in fighting the uric acid problem.

Fenugreek seeds: As per experts, fenugreek seeds have anti-inflammatory properties that can provide permanent relief from arthritis pain. This helps reduce swelling in the joints. Soaking it at night and consuming it early in the morning on an empty stomach may prove to be beneficial for patients with high levels of uric acid.

Garlic- Garlic flushes out excess uric acid in the body. For this, peel the garlic, chop it finely and consume it with jaggery. Regular consumption of garlic can eliminate arthritis forever. It is known as an immunity booster for our body.

Ajwain and ginger- These two ingredients help in removing sweat from the body. This is the reason that simultaneous consumption of both removes excess uric acid from the body. For this, put some chopped ginger and half a teaspoon of Ajwain in water and boil them for a while, let it cool down, strain the water and consume it.

Castor oil- One effective method for getting rid of arthritis pain is the application of castor oil through gentle joint massages. Castor oil acts as a natural detoxifier, helping to flush out harmful uric acid and providing immediate relief from discomfort.

Coriander- Coriander contains antioxidants that strengthen the gastrointestinal tract. It helps to reduce the level of uric acid in the intestine. Soak the coriander seeds in water and consume them in the morning by straining the seeds of the coriander.

Berries- Berries are rich in antioxidants. According to the Arthritis Foundation, blueberries, blackberries, strawberries, cranberries, raspberries and boysenberries help in easing the inflammation leading to easing the pain of arthritis.