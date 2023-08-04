Fibre To Water, A Comprehensive Guide To Keep Your Veins Healthy

Eating balanced and nutritious food is extremely important. It not only improves blood circulation but also keeps the vein healthy and decreases the chances of getting Varicose veins. These are swollen, blueish, lumpy veins which may cause frequent pain, itching and discomfort.

Varicose veins are caused by weak vein health. This happens when veins don’t support and pump blood properly and instead begin to pool in them.

So here are a few foods that can help improve blood circulation and keep your veins, healthy-

1 . Vitamin C-rich foods

It is extremely important to incorporate vitamin C in your daily diet. It helps in strengthening your blood vessels. Eat more strawberries, pineapple, oranges, bell, pepper, cauliflower, cabbage and sprouts. These foods can help in improving circulation, reduce inflammation and strengthen your vein walls and improve overall health.

Raw nuts and seeds

Various types of nuts and seeds are packed with niacin, vitamin B3 and vitamin E. These are vital for proper blood flow and avoiding circulation problems. Eat a handful of sunflower seeds, flaxseeds, Chia seeds, and pumpkin seeds as these foods are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and fibre. They also help in removing cholesterol and improve blood flow in the body.

Flavonoid compounds in your food

These compounds are found in many plant products and are high in antioxidant properties.

Drink a lot of green tea, and eat onions, grapes, peaches, berries, tomatoes, lettuce, broccoli, apples, asparagus and red peppers as well.

Fibrous foods

Fibres are great in preventing constipation, which can increase blood pressure in your veins. Eat foods rich in fibre like oats, apples, flaxseed, carrots, berries, barley, lentils, Chia seeds and brown rice.

Water

It is extremely important to stay hydrated throughout the day. So make sure you are drinking plenty of water every day. Water helps in improving the overall circulation of the blood and it also helps in strengthening your muscles which support your veins. Water is also responsible for making your blood thinner, which makes it easier to circulate in the body and less likely to clot. Hence, drink at least 3 to 4 litres of water every day without fail.