Find Out Why Taapsee Pannu Never Follow Trends

Taapsee Pannu’s acting prowess has impressed her fans. Whether it was Pink or Thappad, she has slowly made her way into the crop of A-listers. And her fashion has always made fashionistas get up and take notice. A mix of bold, chic, and experimental styles, she effortlessly blends traditional Indian attire with contemporary fashion, often sporting edgy silhouettes, vibrant colours, and unique accessories. Pannu’s fashion choices reflect her confident personality and make her a trendsetter in the industry. In a candid chat, we talk about her fashion choices and her upcoming projects.

Question 1: Your thoughts on eyewear fashion in India?

Answer: Eyewear fashion in India is at a very exciting stage right now as we’re diversifying more into that space. Eyewear is not only essential in everyone’s closet especially during summer season but it a must have to make that style statement. Currently in India we have a wide variety of styles which cater to various preferences and are ‘the’ accessory which could help in making or breaking a look.

Question 2: What are your other passions and hobbies?

Answer 2: That list is long. I love learning and playing sports and my passion is all about making most of every single day of my life basically i am passionate about the idea of living and not just surviving.

Question 3: Tell us something about your association with Vogue Eyewear, the new campaign film and your favourite styles from the collection you have sported in the film?

Answer 3: This is the third year of my collaboration with Vogue Eyewear and so far, it has been a wonderful journey! This year is even more exciting as the brand celebrates its 50th Anniversary. I have honestly always believed that we are all superstars in our everyday lives and need to celebrate and own our uniqueness. I am so glad that Vogue Eyewear’s latest anniversary campaign resonates with my personal belief and celebrates this wonderful message- ‘WE’RE SUPERSTARS!’.

When it comes to Vogue Eyewear’s plethora of styles- they seamlessly fit into my personal aesthetic. Versatility, accessibility, and affordability are some of the reasons why I love the brand and I feel that these qualities also make it a brand that appeals to the younger generation. Right from classic to contemporary, there is a Vogue Eyewear style for everyone! My personal favourite and must have recommendation from Vogue Eyewear’s latest collection is VO5409S It helps in making a bold statement and exudes the 80’s glam appeal.

Question 4: You have acted with some great actors. Would you like to recall some fun incident from any of your shoots? Any memorable incidents you’d like to share with us during the shoot of some of your films?

Answer 4: Having the opportunity to work on Dunki has been a feeling equivalent to hitting a jackpot, the only difference is this jackpot is because of 10 years of hard work along with luck. Being on set amidst Raju sir and SRK is like you have been admitted to best and biggest university of film educational and I’m making sure every day counts.

Question 5: How would you like to describe your fashion statement and your fitness and beauty regime?

Answer 5: My fashion statements changes just like my moods and I feel I want to dress up according to my mood in that particular moment and not follow a trend or a fixed norm because that kills my creativity. My fitness and beauty regime is very basic. I am an active person so I believe in keeping active with whichever way keeping in mind I’m not forcing myself because that won’t help u in long run. Beauty wise I believe in working on the beauty from the inside. So keep your body healthy from inside for long lasting results on the outside.

Question 6: What are your personal style and go-to fashion choices?

Answer 6: Comfortable yet chic is how I would like to describe my personal style. Rather than follow trends, I always like to dress as per my mood, the weather or a place that I am visiting. I love wearing breathable fabrics and breezy silhouettes and generally prefer comfortable shorts, tank tops and my personal favourite- sarees! And when it comes to accessories, I always like reach out for a pair of sunglasses that instantly adds an edge to my look

Question 7: On the work front, tell us about your upcoming projects this year. What are the projects you’re working on currently? Please share about all of them in detail.

Answer 7: I’m awaiting the release of 2 films including Woh Ladki hai Kahan and Empire. Woh ladki hai kahan is out and out comedy whereas Empire is a father daughter business drama. I’m working on Dunki and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba right now.