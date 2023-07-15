First Thing Masaba Gupta Did After Recovering From Food Poisoning- Hit The Gym!

Masaba Gupta is a renowned fashion designer who is committed to her passion. An interesting fact about the designer is that she is also an ardent fitness enthusiast. Her Instagram handle is filled with workout videos and occasional tips for her followers. Recently, Masaba fell sick and suffered from severe food poisoning, which consequently forced her to take a break from intense exercise. But the designer seems to have recovered, and the first thing she did was get back to fitness.

Masaba Gupta shared about her illness and recovery through a post on her Instagram Stories, which now could no longer be seen. In the post, Masaba could be seen working out with weights and doing lunges while donning perfect gym wear and sneakers. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “The only way to get my brain and body back in place after a terrible bout of food poisoning. Workouts are my ‘secret sauce’ especially ahead of a night shoot."

However, the main question is: Should you exercise right after you are affected by severe food poisoning.? There are concerns about the body being weak as well as losing out fluids as a result of sweating it out in the gym. A certified dietician, Garima Goyal, was quoted by The Indian Express as saying, “Though exercise boosts the body’s immunity, it is not recommended when you are sick. So it is best to take a break and not push the body."

Meanwhile, the monsoon season is a time when the risk of getting your food contaminated is very high. Hence, it is advisable to keep a check on what we consume.

Here are a few aspects to look out for: