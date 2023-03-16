Most of us struggle with problems related to teeth and gums, swelling and dental pain in the jaws. A lot of vitamins and minerals are needed to keep teeth and gums healthy and for this, a proper diet is required. Healthy teeth also mean keeping serious problems like gingivitis and periodontitis, tooth decay, pain, swelling and yellowing at bay. To get relief from all these problems, including some extra food in your diet will help your teeth to stay in good condition.

Here is a list of five foods for healthy teeth and gum:

1. Milk, buttermilk and cheese - According to the University of Chicago, calcium and protein are most needed to keep teeth and gums healthy and strong. For this, include plenty of cheese, milk and buttermilk in your diet. Cheese contains phosphate which keeps the pH of the teeth in balance. The mouth’s production of saliva also requires phosphate. The probiotic in buttermilk lowers the acidic level in the mouth, preventing gum and tooth erosion.

2. Water- Our body is made up of 60 per cent water, so water is essential for every organ. If water is drunk with fluoride, then it gives double the benefit, especially for the teeth. It cleans the dirt accumulated in the cavity of the teeth.

3. Fruits- Fresh fruits are the best option for teeth and gums. Fruits contain antioxidants which protect the gums from bacterial attack. Apart from this, they do not allow the gum tissue to get damaged.

4. Nuts: The dry fruit almond is very good for teeth. Nuts are high in minerals like calcium, phosphorus, fibre, folic acid, iron, thiamin, magnesium, niacin, vitamin E and vitamin B6, all of which help prevent tooth decay and fight bacteria. Vitamin D, which is extremely beneficial to the gums, can also be found in almonds.

5. Fish: Oily fish has all kinds of nutrients that are important for the strength of teeth. It also helps create more saliva in the mouth, because of which the teeth get cleaned.

Apart from this, to protect the teeth and gums, quit bad habits like cigarette smoking, alcohol and tobacco consumption.

