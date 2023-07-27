Fitness Icon Milind Soman Sets New Standards With His Kettlebell Workout, Watch Now

Milind Soman has always remained a hardcore fitness enthusiast and never refrains himself from trying out new techniques and regimes. His Instagram feed has an abundance of workout reels that will surely motivate anyone to shed your laziness and take on the fitness journey. Recently, the actor posted a reel showcasing his new routine with the use of a kettlebell. Netizens are in awe to realise how easy and swift he made this strenuous exercise look.

In his recent Instagram post, Milind Soman effortlessly swings the Kettlebell from one hand to the other in a way that would benefit his hand as well as leg muscles. “Something about kettlebells makes them so much fun! And fun makes it so much easier to fight lazy!!!! Going to develop some more complex flows, this one is 10 kg, and it’s perfect for me to start with," read his caption.

Netizens were quite amazed to see Milind Soman perform this workout. While some admired his strength, many also pointed out that this seemed tough. Riti Bhagat Kalra, who is a nutritionist by profession, commented, “Wow, this is amazing. You have got so much strength and are doing everything with so much flexibility." Another user said, “Keep going sir, you are my Inspiration." One of them said, “This workout seems a little dangerous."

Kettlebells are a workout tool that is shaped like a cast-iron cannonball with a handle. They come in various sizes and differ in weight. Trainers usually advise using this while doing lunges, lifts, or shoulder presses. Kettlebells are excellent for sculpting a slim, toned, and firm physique while focusing on strength rather than muscle gain. They are particularly effective in working your core, lower back, and glutes and are a great way to lose weight quickly. Training with this tool may strengthen all of the muscles, making regular tasks easier and improving your posture. The rapid transfer of weight between hands necessitates concentration and coordination, thus also keeping your mind focused.

Milind Soman was last seen in the film Lakadbaggha, which was released in January this year. The movie features the actor as a martial arts instructor. Prior to that, he was seen in the web series Four More Shots Please and the 2017 film Chef, starring Saif Ali Khan.