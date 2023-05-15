Folate Deficiency: Know Symptoms, Causes And Treatment

A lack of folate can occur due to a diet devoid of fresh fruits and vegetables. Additionally, certain health conditions such as celiac disease and specific medications can contribute to this deficiency. Insufficient intake of folate in your diet can lead to a deficiency in this essential nutrient. Citrus juices and dark green vegetables are examples of food and beverages that are rich sources of folate.

Inadequate consumption of folate can result in a deficiency within a few weeks. Additionally, certain health conditions or genetic mutations can hinder the absorption or conversion of folate into its usable form, potentially leading to a deficiency. A folate deficiency can result in the development of anaemia, a condition characterised by a low count of red blood cells (RBCs).

Anaemia can hinder the delivery of oxygen to your tissues, as RBCs are responsible for transporting oxygen. Consequently, the functionality of tissues may be affected. Folate holds particular significance for individuals of childbearing age who have uteruses. Insufficient folate levels during pregnancy can contribute to abnormalities in fetal development and birth irregularities.

Symptoms of folate deficiency

Folate deficiency symptoms are typically mild and can manifest as:

Fatigue

Premature greying of hair

Mouth ulcers

Swelling of the tongue

Impaired growth

Peripheral neuropathy (nerve damage affecting specific groups of nerves)

The signs of anaemia resulting from folate deficiency encompass:

Persistent fatigue

Weakness Lethargy

Pale skin

Shortness of breath

Irritability

Treatment of folate deficiency

The treatment for folate deficiency entails boosting the consumption of folate-rich foods in one’s diet. Additionally, taking a folate or folic acid supplement can be beneficial. Individuals with a specific genetic mutation called MTHFR, which impacts folate absorption, should opt for methylated folate supplements to prevent deficiency. Supplements often combine folate with other B vitamins and are commonly referred to as B complex vitamins. Pregnant individuals are advised to completely abstain from alcohol, and those with folate deficiency should reduce their alcohol consumption.

Causes of folate deficiency

Genetics

Certain individuals possess a genetic mutation that obstructs the effective and efficient conversion of dietary or supplemented folate into its usable form, known as methyl folate.

Diet

The primary reason behind folate deficiency is a diet lacking in fresh fruits, vegetables, and fortified cereals. Furthermore, excessive cooking of food can occasionally lead to the degradation of vitamins. Insufficient consumption of folate-rich foods can result in decreased folate levels in the body within a few weeks.

Excessive alcohol intake

Alcohol hinders the absorption of folate in the body and enhances the excretion of folate through urine.

Disease

Folate deficiencies can be caused by gastrointestinal tract conditions that affect absorption. These conditions include Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, certain types of cancers, and severe kidney problems necessitating dialysis.

top videos

Medication side effects

Folate deficiency can be caused by specific medications. These medications include phenytoin (Dilantin), methotrexate, trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole, and sulfasalazine.