Follow These 5 Points To Help Your Skin Age Better

Ageing is an inevitable process and one must embrace the fact that with time our skin also ages. As we grow old, our skin loses the fat that used to make it look plump and stops appearing as smooth and clear as it previously did. At the same time, it may take longer for bumps, cuts, or scratches to heal. While you cannot stop the ageing process, you can certainly consider ways to keep your skin looking healthy and flawless. There are steps you can follow to protect your skin and improve its texture and appearance.

One of the main skin concerns you face as you age is dryness. You tend to feel dry patches on your face, hands, and legs. Your skin appears rough and flaky. This can be the result of dehydration, spending too much time in the sun, or some illness that you have developed with age. A simple way to combat this is to use moisturisers on a daily basis to keep your skin hydrated. Increase your fluid intake.

Extreme exposure to the sun is not good for your skin at any age. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), there is evidence that exposure to the sun accelerates the skin’s ageing process. Therefore, it is advisable to be indoors during the peak hours of the day. However, if you have no option but to be outdoors, make sure you cover yourself well with stoles, gloves, etc. Also, sunscreens are a must. Apply it all over your exposed skin.

Cleanse your face every night to remove all the dirt that accumulates on the surface. AAD also suggests using warm water and avoiding scrubbing your face.

Taking care of your diet is also crucial. The skin loses its glow if you are fatigued or sick. A healthy diet that has a balance of fibre, vitamins, proteins, etc. can keep you and your skin healthy.

Lastly, research also suggests that excessive smoking can damage your skin. If you are a heavy smoker, it is advised that you quit as soon as possible. Not just your skin, but this will help you lead a healthy life.

