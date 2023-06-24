Follow This Simple Guide For Low-Intensity Workouts For Ageing Men

As you start ageing, the human body becomes more susceptible to illnesses. Men who often ignore their health in the early stages of life tend to fall sick. The immediate solution to any physiological concern would be proper nutrition, consulting a doctor, taking prescribed medicine, etc. But the advantages of exercise cannot be overlooked.
Here are a few simple fitness training routines that may help ageing men-
- Water aerobics has recently gained enormous popularity among people of all ages. It is a fun alternative to swimming. For people with arthritis and other types of joint discomfort, exercising in the water is ideal since its swaying nature reduces the strain on your joints. Water also provides natural resistance, and aids in strength training without weights. This helps you focus on your flexibility and balance without much strain on the body.
- Walking is one of the most convenient types of exercise. The distance covered or the speed might vary depending on your strength, but in general, walking 10,000 steps a day is considered ideal. It is proven to aid in a healthy lifestyle, keep you energised, and also keep several illnesses at bay. You must find a safe and even path to walk and maintain continuity for better results.
- A complete yoga routine might be difficult as you age. In such cases, you can resort to chair yoga, which is a low-impact form of exercise that enhances flexibility, balance, mobility, and strength in the muscles. Additionally, it helps with any stiffness or cramps you experience while working for long hours. This form puts less strain on the muscles, joints, and bones while maintaining your fitness level.
- Another exercise where you have a lot of control over the workout’s intensity is cycling. It is entirely up to you whether you decide to bike outside or inside on a stationary bicycle. This can help you work on your leg mobility as well as strengthen your thighs. If you are not inclined towards riding faster, a slow leisure paddle can also be helpful.