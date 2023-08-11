Following A Wheat-free Diet? Take A Look At Its Risks And Benefits

Chapati, made from wheat, is an important food for Indians. It is consumed daily in a regular Indian household. Some people believe that wheat could be harmful to the body as it contains gluten, while some believe it has health benefits. The question arises, what will happen if chapati or wheat is avoided for a month? According to dieticians, wheat is not bad for health. For people who are healthy enough to consume wheat, eliminating wheat from their diet is not a good idea. Here are the risks one can face if they stop consuming wheat completely for a month.

A lack of wheat will cause a deficiency in vitamin B, which would result in low energy levels in the body. This vitamin provides energy and helps in renewing and repairing the cells and tissues. Not taking wheat in your diet may also give problems like anaemia, weak bones, and skin rashes.

Lakshmi, a Senior Dietician at Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad speaks to News18 about this. She says, “In recent times, people are increasingly curious about alternative diets and cutting out specific foods. For instance, abstaining from wheat for a month is a common experiment. However, it’s crucial to consider the impact on our body and evaluate the pros and cons.” Lakshmi further added, “Healthcare professionals like registered dieticians should be consulted for proper guidance and meeting nutritional needs. For individuals without specific medical conditions, complete wheat elimination is generally unnecessary. Wheat provides essential nutrients like fibre, vitamin B, iron and magnesium, thereby supporting overall health.”

According to some experts, there are some benefits too that one can reap by cutting down on wheat. This includes lower blood glucose levels, which is good for people who suffer from diabetes. It helps in improving digestion. Too much wheat can cause bloating, nausea and stomach pain. It helps in losing weight; because if you avoid wheat, your diet will have fewer calories. It also reduces the risk of celiac disease, a disease in which consuming gluten damages the small intestine.