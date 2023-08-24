3 Scrumptious Dishes That Replace Meat With California Walnuts; Recipes Inside

As you are already aware, California walnuts are incredibly adaptable and go well with a variety of dishes. But did you know they also make a fantastic natural meat substitute? California walnuts are a natural plant-based protein that may readily take the place of animal-based proteins while still taste fantastic.

California Walnuts are a much better alternative to actual meat because they are naturally sodium-, cholesterol-, gluten-, and fat-free in addition to being a powerhouse of protein. To satisfy the huge majority of individuals who actively seek plant-based alternatives in their diet, many restaurants all across the world are introducing California Walnuts meat onto their menus. There are numerous methods to replace California walnuts for meat. To get you started, check out these recipes-

Meatless California Walnuts and Mushroom Sloppy Joes

Ingredients:

3/4 cup California walnuts

1-pound Portobello mushrooms, gills and stems removed

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1-1/2 cups ketchup

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon dry mustard

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce (or vegan Worcestershire)

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

1/2 teaspoon salt

8 potato buns, toasted

Preparation:

Pulse the California walnuts and mushrooms in a food processor in batches until it breaks down and resembles a ground beef texture. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the onions, bell pepper and minced garlic, and cook for 5 minutes or until the veggies soften. Add the California walnuts/mushroom mixture to the skillet; stir so everything is well combined and let cook for 5 minutes. In a small bowl, combine ketchup, brown sugar, dry mustard, cayenne pepper, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, and apple cider vinegar, then add to the skillet. Stir everything together and let simmer for 5 minutes. Adjust with salt to taste. Serve the prepared sloppy joe mix on top of toasted buns. Serve immediately while still warm.

Italian BBQ California Walnuts ‘Meat’ Pizzas

Ingredients:

420g strong white bread flour

7g sachet dried fast action yeast

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil plus extra for drizzling

140g pizza sauce

200g grated mozzarella or vegan alternative

1 red pepper, sliced

1 small red onion, sliced

150g California walnuts

2 tablespoons BBQ sauce

Fresh basil leaves to garnish

Preparation:

Place the flour, yeast and 1 teaspoon salt into the bowl of a kitchen mixer fitted with a dough hook. Stir to combine and mix in the oil and 250ml warm water to make dough. Knead for 10 minutes. Transfer to a large, oiled bowl, cover and prove for 1 hour or until doubled in size. Preheat the oven to 220°C. Lightly knead the dough to knock out the air and divide into 2 balls. Roll out each ball to 26cm circle on a floured surface, spread with the pizza sauce leaving a 2cm border round the edges. Sprinkle with cheese followed by the pepper and onion. Bake for 12 minutes. Meanwhile, place the California walnuts and BBQ sauce in a food processor and blend to a mince-like consistency. Scatter over the pizzas and cook for a further 3-4 minutes. Scatter over fresh basil leaves and a drizzle of oil to serve. Cooks tip:

Try adding a pinch of dried chilli flakes.

California Walnutty Veggie Meatballs

Ingredients:

425g Cannellini beans, canned, rinsed and drained

1/4 cup red peppers, roasted and chopped

1/2 cup California walnuts, coarsely chopped

1/4 cup red onion, minced

1/4 cup parmesan cheese, grated

1/4 cup Italian seasoned dry breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons smoked sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

1 teaspoon Italian herb seasoning blend

1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

1 egg

Olive oil cooking spray

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 200°C and line a baking sheet with foil. Put beans and red peppers between paper towels and pat dry. Place in a food processor with all remaining ingredients except cooking spray. Pulse on and off until all ingredients are finely chopped. Do not over mix or meatballs will be mushy. Shape into balls and place on prepared baking sheet. Coat liberally with olive oil spray and cook for 10 more minutes. Spray again and cook for 10 minutes more. Serve with marinara over whole grain pasta or in whole grain rolls as a meatball sub.

Tip: Mixture will be easier to shape if refrigerated for several hours.