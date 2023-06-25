5 Foods That Nourish Mental Health and Elevate Mood Swings in the Face of Stress and Anxiety

Your neurological system’s efficiency depends on the foods you eat, which in turn affects how relaxed or stressed you feel throughout the day. Processed foods and foods high in sugar have a detrimental impact on blood sugar levels and are typically thought to increase stress. Stress can be reduced by consuming certain nutrients in diet. The best method of managing stress is through consuming specific nutrients from diet. According to studies, your body requires more vitamins B and C, selenium, magnesium, and other nutrients when you’re under stress. Certain anti-anxiety foods are very effective at lowering tension and calming your body and mind.
The Top 5 Mood-Boosting Foods To Consume When Stressed:
- Ashwagandha:
It is most well-known for its capacity to reduce stress. It’s a good idea to drink ashwagandha tea before bed to de-stress and get ready for restful sleep. Cortisol, also known as the stress hormone, can be reduced with the aid of this medicinal herb.
- Almonds:
These stress-relieving foods are rich in magnesium, zinc, vitamin E, vitamin B2, and vitamin B2. Serotonin, the happy hormone, is produced with the help of these.
- A2 Milk:
Made from grass-fed cows, it has higher levels of healthy antioxidants like vitamin E and beta carotene that help battle oxidative stress and lessen inflammation.
- Chamomile Tea:
Tea made from the chamomile flower, a symbol of peace and tranquilly, increases the body’s natural production of serotonin and melatonin, which makes you feel peaceful and at rest.
- Banana:
The B vitamins, including folate and vitamin B6, found in bananas are essential for the synthesis of serotonin, which improves mood and eases anxiety.