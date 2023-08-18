6 Extremely Unique and Fabulously Curated Wine Glasses for a Spectacular Sensory Experience

Robert Louis Stevenson once rightly said that, ‘Wine is bottled poetry.’ And so is a wine glass. Wine glasses come in a variety of sizes and forms, each created to enhance the flavours and aromas of a particular wine kind. The bowl, stem, and base are the three primary parts of a wine glass. The bowl is arguably the most important component because of how the way it is shaped affects how the scents of the wine are caught and conveyed to the drinker’s nose.

The Lucaris Desire Collection, created with love and artistry, combines the knowledge of Ocean Glass Thailand with the Hong Kong Sommelier Association. The end result is a selection of wine glasses that personify brilliance, adaptability, and simplicity. With Desire Collection, you may enjoy any wine variety with confidence because the glass has been precisely crafted to maximise its greatest expression. Gone are the days of using different glasses for various wines.

The ‘Aerlumer,’ a design of beautiful, curving lines under the bowl, elevates the wine into a new sensuous dimension in all aspects, ranging from the body to the palate to the nose. It is this ‘Aerlumer’ that serves as the magical signature of invention that distinguishes the Desire Collection. At the base of the wine glass from the Lucaris Desire Collection are curved lines that make up Aerlumer. The wine molecules are exposed to more oxygen during the process of micro-oxidation, which is supported by the curving patterns of the lines under the bowl. The scent or bouquet of the wine, as well as its flavour and body, are enhanced by micro-oxidation. The moment itself takes on additional sensuous dimensions with this increased level of wine consumption.

Mr. Nelson Chow, Chairman of the Hong Kong Sommelier Association (Greater China), comments on the cutting-edge design of the Desire collection and explains, “The Desire glass makes it easier for the wine specialists to engage with their customers by initiating a wine chat using the wine glass tool. Wine appreciation can be changed with just one turn of the Desire glass with Aerlumer, which is really what drinking wine is all about.

The Robust Red

The Desire Robust Red glass, created especially for young red wines, reveals the true flavour of wine with extraordinary clarity and depth. This glass elevates your wine-drinking experience by enhancing the scent and sensuality of young wines with its Aerlumer trademark design. Young red wines’ bright flavours and alluring fragrances can be completely appreciated thanks to the glass’s expertly constructed shape, which conducts these attributes with increased sensitivity.

The Elegant Red

Desire Elegant Red transforms each sip into a voyage of sophisticated elegance. It was carefully crafted to nourish the delicate scent and bouquet of aged red wines. Turn the glass slowly in a circular motion to allow the scents to amplify and extend, tantalising your senses with a seductive symphony of aromas. The glass elevates the wine-drinking ritual and makes it possible to completely experience the rich layers of flavour and subtle nuances found in mature red wines.

The Rich White

Discover a glass made specifically for white wines with wood reserves by immersing yourself in the world of Desire Rich White. This glass’s Aerlumer design highlights the wine’s most distinguishing features, such as its alluring aroma and nuanced flavours. With each sip, the glass reveals more of the complex qualities and nuances of wood-reserved white wines, revealing their buried depths.

The Crisp White

Discover the essence of Desire Crisp White, a glass that was painstakingly made to preserve the cooling effects of white wine. This glass is expertly designed to preserve the wine’s natural freshness, allowing you to appreciate every fine detail. The glass enhances the aesthetic qualities of white wine and elevates your wine-drinking experience by extending its subtleties.

The Universal

Learn about the adaptable Desire Universal glass, created to improve the enjoyment of both red and white wine. The Aerlumer is activated, making the Universal glass ideal for red wine. With a little swirling, white wine also works well in the glass. The glass’s shape enhances the expression of flavours, aromas, and textures, allowing you to enjoy the subtleties and complexity of every wine.

The Sparkling

Accept Desire Sparkling’s grace and vivacity, where each sip is cause for joy. This glass’s distinctively large tulip bowl and thin top shape were carefully created to keep sparkling wines fresh for a long time. As a result, the bubbles maintain their lively effervescence and dance and sparkle in the ideal environment, ensuring that your entire experience is filled with joyous effervescence. This glass highlights the elegance and complexity of sparkling wines and is appropriate for both premium and common sparkling wines.

The executive director of marketing for Ocean Glass Company Ltd, Ms. Nutchavinee Nikhomchaiprasert, explains the brand’s aspirations: “We are driven by the desire to revolutionize the wine-drinking experience, going beyond the limitations of traditional glass designs. We believe that wine-drinking is not simply an act, but an artistic cultivation that engages all the senses. That’s why we set out on a quest to collaborate with wine philosophers, individuals who share our passion and vision for creating an elevated wine-drinking experience.”

These glasses go above the usual with their superb craftsmanship and smart design, enabling you to engage in an amazing sensory experience. Allow your senses to be mesmerized as the subtle blending of form and function reveals the hidden layers of your favorite drinks, leaving an everlasting taste and emotional imprint.