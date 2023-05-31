A Look at New Mom Gauahar Khan’s Diet to Maintain a Decent Health and Physique

The newest mum in town is well-known actress Gauahar Khan, who just lately decided to become a mother. On May 10, Gauahar and her husband Zaid Darbar welcomed a boy into the world. The couple has been on cloud nine ever since and is enjoying the finest time of their lives. They receive a lot of support from fans and following for their little one. Gauahar and Zaid share every aspect of motherhood with their fans on social media, from funny videos to poignant blog articles.

The Bigg Boss 7 star shocked fans by showcasing her postpartum transformation on social media after adopting motherhood. Gauahar, who is committed to maintaining a healthy weight, claimed to have lost 10 kg in just 10 days after giving birth and stated that she still has 6 kg to lose. Fans of the actress who were interested in learning how Gauahar accomplished this important milestone were shocked by the actress’s remarkable disclosure. As a result, we decided to divulge Gauahar Khan’s diet strategy so that you can stay in shape like she does. You can get your ideal figure and health by just adopting the actress’s few simple techniques.

Simple and quick breakfast:

Gauahar Khan begins each day with a bowl of cereal, cold milk, and various dried and fresh fruit. She is able to stay active all day thanks to this. A balanced lunch:

The Ishaqzaade actress enjoys a straightforward meal of salads, veggies, and some protein-rich chicken. Although Gauahar does not limit her carbohydrate intake, her meals are abundant in protein. Evening snacks:

Gauahar is said to prefer Poha and pancakes for evening snacks, or else she chooses something less greasy. Dinner with a light meal:

Gauahar makes sure to finish her dinner by eight o’clock and stays away from chapatis and anything containing gluten.

Take a look at her post here-

Personal lives of Zaid Darbar and Gauahar Khan:

During the Covid-19 epidemic in December 2020, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar were wed. In December 2022, the couple finally revealed their pregnancy after over two years. The couple announced their plans to become parents for the first time in a sweet animated film they shared with their admirers. Fans and friends flooded the couple with affection after this announcement went viral on the internet. Gauahar and Zaid hosted a lavish baby shower on April 30 in Mumbai. They became parents on May 10 and welcomed their little one.

Life as a professional:

Gauahar Khan has worked in the industry for a considerable amount of time. She has acted in a number of films, including Ishaqzaade, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Begum Jaan, and many others. She also appeared on reality television programmes like Bigg Boss 7 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. The actress was declared the victor of the hotly contested seventh season of Bigg Boss.