Alia Bhatt Swears by This Beetroot Salad and Chia Pudding; Find Out the Recipe to Her Fitness Secret Here

Nobody is more aware of the fight to maintain health than Bollywood celebrities. Being always in the spotlight requires greater effort to maintain fitness despite late hours and long days. Everybody has their own go-to routines and trade secrets, but actress Alia Bhatt has discovered how to combine fitness with deliciousness by using her favourite beetroot salad.

While in Goa filming on the set of the movie Dear Zindagi, the celebrity had posted a video with her fans in 2019, spilling the beans about the special meal she admitted to consuming every day. While the beetroot’s strength kept her in top form on busy days, the light, pleasant flavour kept her cool.

In the year 2019, Alia Bhatt made the decision to take a cooking class. She then discussed some of her favourite meals in her vlog. “I’m realising how much labour goes into preparing the meals I enjoy eating", the actor stated.

Watch her video right here:

In the same video, she talked about some of her favourites dishes, such as chia pudding and beetroot salad, for which she also shared the recipe. Here’s how to cook great meals that are also highly healthy, just like Alia Bhatt.

How Do You Prepare Beetroot Salad?

Beetroot is really good for the skin, I feel like a real chef while cooking right now!", Bhatt revealed during the cooking session.

Ingredients:

One boiled and grated beetroot for the salad.

Yoghurt, one cup

A little black pepper

Some chaat masala

Coriander leaves in a pinch

For tadka, use 1/4 cup oil.

Seeds of black mustard

Seeds of cumin

Powdered asafoetida

A curry sauce

Preparation:

Take a dish of grated, boiled beets as your starting point. Mix it all together thoroughly before adding some yoghurt. Next, add a little black pepper. Then include some chaat masala. Add some coriander leaves to the mixture. Heat some oil in a tadka bowl. Next, add cumin (jeera) and mustard (rai) seeds to the tadka. Add some hing and curry leaves to complete the tadka. After that, turn off the flame and remove the tadka bowl. The beetroot yoghurt combination needs tadka. Mix it thoroughly. You can now enjoy your delicious and nutritious beetroot salad.

Talking about how good Beetroot is for skin, Alia said, “I ate beetroot salad all the time because I was filming in Goa and it was very hot."She continued by saying that she never eats yoghurt without topping it with tadka.

How Can Chia Pudding Be Made?

Alia Bhatt mentioned in the video that she frequently has chia seed pudding for breakfast and on occasion as a snack.

Ingredients:

1 scoop of chia seeds, toasted

Coconut milk, 1 cup

Protein powder, 1 scoop

Stevia drops (to taste)

Preparation: