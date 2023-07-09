Butter Garlic Naan, Paratha and Amritsari Kulcha Recognized as World's Finest Flatbreads

Indian flatbreads have acquired popularity on a global scale, as seen by the most current list published by online food directory Taste Atlas. On July 6, 2023, a list of the top flatbreads from around the world was revealed. A number of Indian flatbreads have achieved rankings inside the top 50, demonstrating both their popularity and culinary prowess.

“Flatbreads have been enjoyed across different cultures for centuries, with each region adding its own distinct flavours and techniques to this culinary creation. While determining the absolute best flatbread would be an impossible task for anyone, we’ve turned to mathematics and counted your votes - as we always do," read the caption.

Only the top five entries contained two Indian entries prominently. While naan as a whole took fifth place, butter garlic naan impressively got second place. The winner was Roti Canai, a multi-layered, crispy bread from Malaysia that is thought to have Indian origins.

Other Indian breads farther down the list, like paratha, Amritsari kulcha, and plain roti, were praised for their great flavour and texture. Aaloo naan, Kashmiri naan, aloo paratha, and roomali roti were also mentioned among the top 50.

International breads like lavash, pita bread, focaccia, and tortilla also gained prominence in the rankings alongside Indian flatbreads. This exemplifies the great variety of flatbreads seen in many global cuisines.

Overall, Indian flatbreads have left a lasting impression on the global culinary scene, with their distinctive flavors and versatility making them beloved by people around the world.