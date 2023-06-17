CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Lifestyle » Father's Day 2023: 3 Amazing Whisky Cocktails for Your Darling Dad
1-MIN READ

Father's Day 2023: 3 Amazing Whisky Cocktails for Your Darling Dad

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 16:52 IST

Mumbai, India

For people who may have been turned off by the intensity and intense flavours of particular whiskies, a well-balanced drink will show the spirit's variety and complexity.

Father's Day 2023: We can't argue that whisky is a traditional Father's Day treat, so serving your 'Hero' some of these drinks makes perfect sense!

Father’s Day 2023:  Father’s Day is almost near. This time, prepare your father a wonderful whisky drink rather than giving him a tie or a watch. We give you a range of expertly crafted Jameson premium brand drinks, created to pamper these most special men. From traditional combinations with a contemporary twist to creative mixes that highlight the seductive aromas of Jameson Irish Whisky, which expertly combines with a variety of mixers.

JAMESON COCKTAIL RECIPES

Jameson Buck

SIGNATURE RECIPE

  1. 35 ML JAMESON ORIGINAL
  2. 10 ML LIME JUICE
  3. TOP UP – GINGER BEER
    Method: In a Hi-ball glass full of ice, pour Jameson, lime juice, and give it a quick stir and top up with Ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Jameson Apple Spiritz

Recipes – Jameson Whiskey

SIGNATURE RECIPE

  1. 30 ML JAMESON ORIGINAL
  2. 90 ML GINGER ALE
  3. 60 ML SPARKLING APPLE JUICE
    Method: In a Hi-ball glass full of ice, pour Jameson and top up with ginger ale, finish with a splash of sparkling apple juice. Garnish with a lime wedge.

JGL

Jameson, Ginger & Lime Recipe | Jameson Irish Whiskey

SIGNATURE RECIPE

  1. 45 ML JAMESON
  2. TOP UP – GINER ALE
  3. SQUEEZE A WEDGE – LIME
    Method: In a hi-ball glass, take lot of ice and pour the desired amount of Jameson, top it up with Ginger ale and to finish the drink, squeeze a lime wedge.

These cocktail recipes will help you raise the bar and make this Father’s Day truly unforgettable for the most special men in our lives.

