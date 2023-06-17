Father's Day 2023: 3 Amazing Whisky Cocktails for Your Darling Dad

Father’s Day 2023: Father’s Day is almost near. This time, prepare your father a wonderful whisky drink rather than giving him a tie or a watch. We give you a range of expertly crafted Jameson premium brand drinks, created to pamper these most special men. From traditional combinations with a contemporary twist to creative mixes that highlight the seductive aromas of Jameson Irish Whisky, which expertly combines with a variety of mixers.

JAMESON COCKTAIL RECIPES

Jameson Buck

SIGNATURE RECIPE

35 ML JAMESON ORIGINAL 10 ML LIME JUICE TOP UP – GINGER BEER

Method: In a Hi-ball glass full of ice, pour Jameson, lime juice, and give it a quick stir and top up with Ginger beer. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Jameson Apple Spiritz

SIGNATURE RECIPE

30 ML JAMESON ORIGINAL 90 ML GINGER ALE 60 ML SPARKLING APPLE JUICE

Method: In a Hi-ball glass full of ice, pour Jameson and top up with ginger ale, finish with a splash of sparkling apple juice. Garnish with a lime wedge.

JGL

SIGNATURE RECIPE

45 ML JAMESON TOP UP – GINER ALE SQUEEZE A WEDGE – LIME

Method: In a hi-ball glass, take lot of ice and pour the desired amount of Jameson, top it up with Ginger ale and to finish the drink, squeeze a lime wedge.

These cocktail recipes will help you raise the bar and make this Father’s Day truly unforgettable for the most special men in our lives.