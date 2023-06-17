Father's Day 2023: Gift Your Main Man the Finest Whisky as You Celebrate Him This Year

Father’s Day 2023: Father’s Day is nearing quickly, making it the ideal moment to honour the extraordinary fathers in our lives—the unsung heroes who have helped to mould us into the people we are today. Giving your father a bottle of his favourite alcoholic beverage is the perfect way to reward and indulge him on this special day, isn’t it?

Jameson Black Barrel and Chivas 18 are two exceptionally fine whiskies that you can have with your father on this special occassion.

JAMESON BLACK BARREL

The barrels are ignited and given fresh life by twice charring the wood. Every drop of Jameson Black Barrel contains untold riches and intricacy. Although it tastes great straight up or on the rocks, it’s also regarded as the best whisky for an Old Fashioned. Don’t believe us? Try it out. Would you like to meet our favourite Black Barrel whisky now?

NOSE: Rich, Fruity notes, Butterscotch, Toffee, Fudge

TASTE: Full on the palate, Creamy, Nutty notes, Spice, Vanilla sweetness

FINISH: Rich & intense, Toasted wood, Vanilla

PRICE: Mumbai: Rs.3750 for a 750ml bottle; Bangalore: Rs.5690 for a 750ml bottle

CHIVAS 18

A tribute to the outstanding skill of its inventor, Colin Scott, Chivas 18 is a magnificent and delicately constructed whisky that has an amazing array of 85 different and mouthwatering flavour notes in every sip. This exceptional blend was first introduced in 1909 by the prestigious Chivas Regal distillery, which has long been associated with unmatched quality, style, and luxury. Since then, it has evolved into the gold standard for exclusivity, class, and sophistication, adored by sophisticated aficionados everywhere.

The master blender, Colin Scott, has created yet another masterpiece of unmatched quality with Chivas 18 Gold Signature, setting a new standard for excellent whisky blends all around the world. This elixir is a sublime combination of 22 lush fruit notes, 20 gorgeous floral notes, 22 heavenly sweet notes, and 21 sophisticated nutty and spicy notes that combine to produce an unmatched alchemy of opulent flavours. It boasts an astounding 85 rich and varied flavour notes.

Chivas 18 is a magnificent work of art, a true feast for the senses, and the whisky of choice for people who demand nothing less than the highest standards of quality, refinement, and elegance. Chivas 18 is the pinnacle of quality, crafted for the pickiest taste buds.