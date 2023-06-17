Father's Day 2023: Treat Your Dad this Father’s Day With These Super Scrumptious Recipes

Father’s Day 2023: Everyone agrees that fathers are our real-life superheroes who never fail to show us their unwavering affection. Prepare your dad’s favourite meal with the additional crunch of California walnuts on June 18 to celebrate his special day and show him how much you care

Let’s prepare a delicious lunch for your dad on June 18 that is loaded with the lovely crunch of California walnuts to commemorate Father’s Day this year. Give him the pampering he deserves to make it a special day for him. To help you make it a memorable culinary experience for him, we are happy to provide a collection of tempting dish suggestions carefully chosen by Chef Sabyasachi Gorai.

The only tree nut that has a notable concentration of plant-based omega-3 fatty acids and is also a good source of vitamins, minerals, and proteins is the walnut. They are a full nutrition powerhouse that could aid in maintaining healthy cholesterol levels as well as warding against cardiovascular ailments. Your father can live a healthier life tomorrow by consuming just a handful (28 grammes) of California walnuts every day. Prepare the food he enjoys the most and express your love in the most unique way possible, whether it is breakfast in bed, a filling lunch, or an evening barbecue.

Put your chef hat on and prepare a delicious surprise lunch from our special Father’s Day menu:

Pulled Aubergine, Halloumi and California Walnut Sliders

Ingredients:

2 aubergines

2 tablespoons BBQ sauce

50g California walnuts, chopped

6 small floured baps/slider buns, halved

250g halloumi, sliced into 6

½ tablespoon olive oil

6 little gem lettuce leaves

Tomato chutney to serve

Preparations:

Cook the aubergines on a grill or griddle for 15 to 20 minutes, turning them regularly, until they are tender and just beginning to brown. Wrap them in foil and leave them aside until they are cool enough to handle. Trim the ends, take off the skin, split in half, and peel the meat apart. Put in a bowl with the BBQ sauce, walnuts, and seasonings. Grill or griddle the sandwiches until browned. Grill or griddle the halloumi slices for 1 to 2 minutes per side, or until golden. Arrange the lettuce, pulled aubergine, and halloumi on the bap/slider base. The bap or slider should be topped with a teaspoon of tomato chutney before being served.

Cook’s tip: For extra flavour, add some sriracha sauce to the pulled aubergines and brush the baps with a little mayo.

Hasselback Potatoes with California Walnuts and Cheese

Ingredients:

500g potatoes

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ small red onion, finely chopped

50g California walnuts, roughly chopped

2 sprigs of thyme, leaves only

50g mature Cheddar, grated

Chopped chives to serve

Preparations:

Place one potato, 0.5 cm apart, between the handles of two wooden spoons. Repeat with the remaining potatoes. Drain carefully after cooking for 12 to 15 minutes in boiling water until just tender. Arrange the potatoes in a single layer, cut side up, on a sizable sheet of foil. Season with salt and pepper, then drizzle with oil. Cheese, walnuts, onion, and thyme should all be added. To create a tent-like look, wrap the foil up and seal it. Place for 10 to 15 minutes on a grill or griddle to melt the cheese. To serve, top with chives.

Bourbon Walnut Frappe

Ingredients:

300ml walnut milk*

150ml cold brew coffee

50ml bourbon

2 to 3 tablespoons sugar

Pinch of salt

Chopped California walnuts, whipped cream, caramel sauce, chocolate sauce (optional toppings)

Preparations:

Fill ice cube trays with walnut milk, then freeze for several hours or until solid. Combine with cold brew, bourbon, sugar, and salt in a blender; process until smooth. Pour into a big glass and top with whatever you like.

Recipe for California walnut milk at home:

2 cups of water should be used to soak 1 cup of untoasted walnuts for 2 hours. Well-rinse walnuts after straining. Add 1 cup of cold water to the blender and transfer. 1 minute on high in the blender. After pressing the milk, strain it through a muslin cloth until an almost dry powdery material is collected there. Place in a glass jar and keep in the fridge. This yields 2 cups of California walnuts that been manually crushed.