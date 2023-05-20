Homemade Cookie Recipes That Don't Require Oven

Cookies are incredibly versatile treats that can be enjoyed in various ways. Whether you eat them with a cup of tea, savor them with a glass of milk, or even use them as a base ingredient for ice cream sandwiches, their delightful flavors always please the taste buds. If you are eager to make cookies at home but lack an oven, fret not. We have a collection of recipes that will make it easy for you to prepare scrumptious cookies without the need for conventional baking.

1) Tutti-frutti cookies:

Ingredients:

120 grams of whole wheat flour

70 grams of clarified butter (ghee)

80 grams of powdered organic sugar

1/2 teaspoon of baking powder

2 tablespoons of milk

30 grams of tutti-frutti

Instructions:

Mix whole-wheat flour, sugar, and baking powder in a bowl. Add clarified butter to achieve a breadcrumb texture. Incorporate tutti-frutti and milk to bind the dough. For 30 minutes, the dough has to be refrigerated while being covered. Next, roll the dough into a 1/4 inch thick sheet. Use a cookie cutter to cut out cokies and place them on greased Idli molds. Preheat the idli cooker with a salt base. Put the loaded stand of cookies inside and cover it with a lid. Bake for 25-30 minutes on medium to low flame until the colour of the cookies turn to golden. The cookies can be enjoyed after cooling on a wire rack.

2) Chocolate-chip cookies:

Ingredients:

1 + 1/4 cup (157 gm) whole wheat flour

1 tbsp cornflour

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 cup (113 gm) softened butter

1/2 cup (100 gm) light brown sugar

1/2 cup (115 gm) caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup (61 gm) milk

1/4 cup (40 gm) chocolate chips

Instructions:

In a large bowl, mix together softened butter, brown sugar, caster sugar, and vanilla essence until fluffy. Add in whole-wheat flour, cornflour, and baking soda. Mix until the dough has a sandy texture. Add milk to bring the dough together and mix well. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Preheat a high-rim pan with a steel plate, and lid on medium heat for 10 minutes. Roll chilled dough into flattened balls and place on the plate. Cover and cook for 20 minutes. Add chocolate chips, cover, and cook for a few more minutes. Turn off the heat, let the cookies cool, and enjoy!

3) Peanut Butter cookies

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup natural peanut butter

1/4 cup honey

2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

Instructions:

