Food Items to Help You Overcome Dizziness

Dizziness is a puzzling feeling of being lightheaded and unsteady. It feels like you are about to black out and fall over. Everything around you appears to be whirling and twirling. This feeling usually comes with puking or nausea. Though it is common to feel off-balance sometimes, if someone goes through it frequently, they should pay attention and visit a healthcare professional as it may be an indicator of an underlying disease. Particularly for the summer months, one needs to be careful of the burnout and dehydration that might make you feel dizzy. Motion sickness, drop in blood pressure, migraine, anxiety and vertigo are some other possible causes behind feeling dizzy at times.

Here are food items that you could add to your diet to overcome the feeling of dizziness:

Fruits: These contain a good amount of water and nutrients like vitamins and fibres. Pick up fruits like apples, grapes, peaches and bananas whenever you are feeling dizzy. Nuts: Good things they are within easy reach and readily accessible so you can snack on them when needed. Cashews, walnuts, and almonds are some go-to options. Ice cream: It’s already the sunshine season and we are again back at our favourite go-to summertime snack. Ice-creams contain sugar that can help with your blood pressure so that you feel better. Soft drinks: Even if you are not a ‘soft drinks’ person, you should definitely consider having one as it is very sugary and hence the fastest way to get sugar going into your bloodstream. It is a good option to save you from light-headedness until you start consuming it regularly which is not healthy. Candy: You might have seen aged and elderly people carrying some or other candy in their pockets. Well, this is one habit that others are also recommended to imbibe. Be it your favourite chocolate or candy, you should keep one with you and pop one whenever you feel weird in the head or weak in the knees. Honey: Although it’s too sweet and thick, it still remains one of the better and healthier options to help you raise your blood pressure level and get rid of nausea.

