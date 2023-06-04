Lucknowi Biriyani to Sheermaals: The Finest of Street Food from the 'The City Of Nawabs'

The City of Nawabs and capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, is well recognised for its culinary heritage. Along with its historic history and rich cultural legacy, this vibrant city is known for its wide variety of flavorful street cuisine and other culinary delicacies that attract foodies from throughout the nation. Every corner of Lucknow is home to authentic Mughlai and Awadhi cuisine.

Check out these delectable street food selections that you must taste when visiting the ‘City of Nawabs’:

Lucknowi Biryani

The texture, aromas, and taste of Lucknowi Biryani are renowned throughout the world. It is often prepared using the dum technique and a number of different spices. Additional garnishes for the biryani include fried onions, mint leaves, saffron, and coriander leaves, among others. It is served with pickle, raita, pickled onions, and mint chutney. You can also try vegetarian handi dum biryani and awadhi biryani.

Tokri Chaat

You should sample this tokri chaat while in Lucknow. Basket chaat is another name for tokri chaat. Grated boiled potatoes are used to make this delectable cuisine. The tokri is then deep-fried before being filled with boiled matar, yoghurt, mint chutney, tamarind chutney, and other spices like black salt, chat masala, cumin powder, etc. The dish is then finished with sev and pomegranate seeds.

Galouti Kebab

Galouti kebab is the best kebab, and Lucknow is known for its Nawabi cuisine. These kebabs are so tender that biting into one causes them to melt in your lips. This well-liked snack can be prepared using a range of ingredients, including meats, vegetables, and other spices, in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian methods. Here, you may also sample Tundey and Shami kebabs. Along with rumali roti, onions, and chutney, these kebabs are served.

Khasta Kachori

This tasty khasta kachori, another well-liked Lucknow street food choice, is a favourite. This is a deep-fried, crunchy snack made of boiled potatoes that have been spiced up and mashed. It is paired with chole, another popular Lucknowian street food.

Sheermals

Indian cuisine stresses the importance of desserts. Try the delicious sweet delicacy called Sheermals from Lucknow, the city of Nawabs. A common Mughlai delicacy, it consists of a tandoori-baked naan stuffed with saffron- and cardamom-flavored milk and then dipped in sugar syrup. To balance out their spices and improve the flavours of the dish, it is served with hot dishes like kebabs, biryani, and kormas.