Monsoon Food: 5 Fruits to Eat During the Season for Better Health and Immunity

The monsoon season has arrived, bringing with it a welcome break from the oppressively hot summer. However, this season also contributes to a number of health issues. Infections caused by mosquitoes, such as dengue fever, malaria, the seasonal flu, and typhoid, are more common during the monsoon season. Divya Kaur, a nutritionist, stated that the monsoon season “brings with it several infections and ailments like cholera and malaria. These fruits will strengthen your immune system and assist you in battling these diseases. The dietitian provides a list of seasonal fruits that can help you keep healthy and fit.

During the monsoon Season, these 5 fruits are a must

Peaches:

These fruits contain fluoride, which promotes better oral health. Either consume it raw, blend it with salad, or consume the pulp. Vitamins, potassium, folate, and iron are among the powerful components found in jamun. During the monsoon, all of these nutrients are particularly beneficial. Litchi:

It contains many antioxidants that improve asthmatic patients’ ability to breathe and hasten weight loss. Litchi strengthens the immune system and aids in disease resistance in the body. When a common cold is contracted during the monsoon, vitamin C from litchis can aid. Plums:

Plums are inexpensive fruits in a little packaging. These fruits’ reddish-blue anthocyanin pigment guards against cancer as well. Your body is therefore more susceptible to infection and water-borne illnesses during the monsoon, which can negatively impact your health. Thus, maintaining your fitness is crucial. Cherries:

They are a great source of antioxidants and they stop or reverse the harm that free radicals bring to your body’s cells. They are also recognised as effective cancer prevention tools. In addition, they reduce arthritis pain, which worsens in the wet season. Jamuns:

They are low in calories and rich in vitamins, iron, folate, potassium, and other minerals. It is best to eat this fruit during the monsoon season. Additionally, it aids in the treatment of illnesses and digestive issues that commonly surface during the rainy season.

Even while the monsoon season is a great time to have fun, you need also take good care of yourself and work to boost your immunity to prevent a variety of health issues like colds, coughs, and gastrointestinal issues.