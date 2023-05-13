CHANGE LANGUAGE
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: A Sneak Glimpse at the Meal for the Ceremony
1-MIN READ

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: A Sneak Glimpse at the Meal for the Ceremony

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 09:22 IST

Mumbai, India

The cuisine has been designed by Sahaj and Shivang Chopra, Parineeti's brothers.

On May 13, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will get engaged. The celebration is being thoroughly planned for

The most recent topic of conversation is the engagement of Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. The couple has been seen together at various occasions, but they have kept their romance a secret.

News reports claim that their engagement will take place in Delhi’s Kapurthala House, despite the lack of an official confirmation. There will reportedly be a small gathering of about 150 people, including some celebrities. There are numerous rumours that Priyanka Chopra Jonas, actor and Parineeti’s cousin, will also be present during the engagement ceremony.

What’s on the table for Pari and Raghav’s big day?

The celebration meal will reportedly be handled by Parineeti’s brothers Sahaj and Shivang, who run a culinary business. Varun Tuli, a well-known restaurateur and chef, has been confirmed by several additional sources to provide the catering for the occasion. The managing director of the Yum Yum Tree restaurant is Varun. Varun Tuli hasn’t confirmed or disputed the rumour. According to the sources, the visitors would be served a variety of Indian cuisines with a focus on vegan options and a wide range of flavorful kebabs.

    ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha Engagement: Couple to Wear Outfits by These Designers on Their Big Day

    Parineeti will follow fashion trends, be a minimalist bride, and wear Manish Malhotra’s wedding attire, according to news reports.

    May 13, 2023
    May 13, 2023