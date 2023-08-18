Raksha Bandhan 2023: 3 Amazing Rakhi Recipes to Cherish Sibling Love

An important Indian holiday, Raksha Bandhan honours the unbreakable relationship between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters wrap their brothers’ wrists in a rakhi, a sacred thread that denotes love and protection. Brothers promise to protect their sisters and give them presents in exchange. While the ceremony is the main focus of the celebration, it is also about spending time with family and indulging in delicious foods that bring back pleasant memories. Here’s a look at some delectable Raksha Bandhan recipes that make this special day flavorful and cosy.

All the recipes from are by Chef Amandeep Singh Executive Sous Chef at The Westin Mumbai Garden City.

Salad Shots:

Ingredients:

Carrots (Orange part)

Spinach or mint leaves (Green part)

Paneer or white cheese cubes (White part)

Salt and pepper to taste

Lemon juice

Instructions:

Grate the carrots and toss them with some salt and lemon juice. Blend spinach or mint leaves with a bit of water to create a smooth green paste. Cut the paneer into small cubes. In shot glasses, layer the grated carrots, green paste, and paneer cubes. Sprinkle salt, pepper, and lemon juice on top. Serve as colorful and healthy appetizers.

Basanti Pulao

Ingredients:

Basmati rice

Saffron strands

Spinach puree

Tomato puree

Ghee or oil

Cumin seeds

Whole spices (cinnamon, cloves, cardamom)

Salt to taste

Instructions:

Cook basmati rice and divide it into three portions. Mix saffron strands with warm milk for the orange layer. Sauté cumin seeds and whole spices in ghee/oil. Add the tomato puree and cook for a few minutes for the red layer. Blanch spinach, blend and cook with some ghee/oil for the green layer. Layer the three rice portions in a serving dish: saffron, white, and spinach. Serve the colorful tricolor pulao with raita or yogurt.

Saffron Lassi with Pistachio Topping:

Ingredients:

Plain yogurt

Saffron strands soaked in warm milk

Sugar

Cardamom powder

Crushed pistachios for topping

Instructions:

Blend plain yogurt, saffron milk, sugar, and a pinch of cardamom powder. Chill the saffron lassi in the refrigerator. Before serving, sprinkle crushed pistachios on top. Enjoy the refreshing and aromatic saffron lassi.

Feel free to adjust the quantities and steps as needed. Enjoy creating and sharing these delicious Independence Day special dishes!