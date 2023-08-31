Raksha Bandhan 2023: Super Scrumptious Recipes for Raksha Bandhan to Cherish Sibling Love

An exuberant Indian holiday, Raksha Bandhan honours the special relationship between siblings. Rakhis are colourful threads that sisters tie around their brothers’ wrists in exchange for their brothers’ promises to look after and protect their sisters. Along with the profound feelings, Raksha Bandhan is a time for family to get together and enjoy delicious snacks. Here are some delectable recipes to take note of if you want to add a food element to your Raksha Bandhan celebrations:
SUNEHRI KHOYA BADAM HALWA
Serving: 04 pax
Preparation Time: 40 mins
Ingredients:
- Almonds – 1 cup
- Water (boiling hot) – 1 ½ cup
- Full Fat Milk – 1 cup Khoya – 200 gm
- Sugar – ½ cup Ghee – ¾ cup
- Almond pieces - 10 pieces
- Green Cardamom Powder – ¼ teaspoon
- Saffron Soaked in Milk – 10 to 12 strand
Method:
Blanching & Pureeing Almonds:
- Take almonds in a bowl. Pour about a cup of hot boiling water and let it soak the almonds for at least 10 – 15 minutes
- Drain all the water and start peeling the almonds, as we blanched the almonds it will be very easy to peel the skin off. It takes only 5 minutes.
- Now take peeled almonds and milk in a blender and grind it into a course puree.
- Don’t make it smooth paste.
Making Almond Halwa:
- Heat ghee in a pan over low heat. Once the ghee is hot, add pureed almonds and khoya.
- Cook it with stirring continuously till all the milk or moisture gets evaporated and the paste turns golden brown in color and it starts to leave the sides of the pan. It will take about 10 – 12 minutes.
- Add in sugar and mix well. Then add in the green cardamom powder and saffron strands.
- Sugar will start to melt and halwa will become runny again. At this time add 1 tablespoon of ghee. Keep stirring and cooking till it starts to leave sides of the pan and fat will ooze out. That time halwa is ready, turn off the gas heat.
TANDOORI AlOO TIKKA
Serves: 04 pax
Cooking Time: 45 minutes
Ingredients:
- Baby Potatoes – 250 gm
- Color Bell Pepper – 100 gm
- Hung Curd - ½ cup
- Ginger & Garlic Paste – 2 teaspoon
- Carom seeds (ajwain) - ½ teaspoon
- Kashmiri Red Chili Powder - 2 teaspoons
- Garam Masala Powder - ½ teaspoon
- Chaat Masala Powder - 1 teaspoon Coriander Powder - 1 teaspoon
- Crushed Dried Fenugreek Leaves (kasturi methi) – ½ teaspoon
- Turmeric Powder - 2 to 3 pinches
- Black Salt – To Taste
- Cooking Cream – 3 tablespoon
- Gram Flour (besan) – 1 tablespoon
Method:
- First parboil or half cook 250 grams baby potatoes. If pressure cooking, then on medium to medium-high heat, pressure cook for 1 whistle adding water almost covering the potatoes in a 2 litre stovetop pressure cooker. When the pressure falls naturally in the cooker, then only open the lid.
- The baby potatoes can also be par-cooked in a pan on the stovetop or steam them in the Instant Pot adding water as required.
- Drain water if any from the potatoes. Transfer them to a plate and let the half-cooked or par-cooked baby potatoes become warm. Then, peel them.
- Take Hungcurd in a mixing bowl. Add all the herbs and spices. Mix very well.
Now, add cooking cream and gram flour (besan) again, mix very well. Check the taste of the marinade
- Now, add the par-cooked peeled potatoes and color bell pepper into the curd marinade. Mix very well.
- Cover and allow to marinate for 30 minutes or for a couple of hours. It can also be kept overnight in the refrigerator.
- If marinating for a few hours, then keep the bowl covered with a lid in the refrigerator. If marinating for 30 minutes, you can keep the bowl at room temperature.
- Thread the marinated potatoes on a bamboo skewer and place them on a baking tray which has been lined with an aluminium foil or parchment paper.
- Place the tray in the oven which has been preheated at 250°c / 482°f for 10 to 15 minutes. Bake the Aloo Tikka’s till the potatoes become golden with a few charred spots.
- Takes about 20 to 25 minutes. Depending on the type of oven, grilling can take less or more time. Use both the top and bottom heating elements and keep the tray in the middle rack if you have a small oven.
- While grilling, remove from the oven after 10 to 15 minutes. They will be almost cooked by now. Brush lightly with some butter / ghee / oil.
- Place them back in the oven and continue to grill. If you want, you can remove them one more time after 5 to 7 minutes of grilling.
- Turn the skewers and brush with some more butter / ghee / oil again. Be careful as both the tray and the tikka pieces will be very hot.
- Dish out the potato tikka’s in a platter, serve with coriander mint chutney.
ADHAR KESAR KHEER
Serving : 04 pax Cooking Time: 50 minutes
Ingredients:
- Long Grain Rice – ½ cup
- Sugar – ½ cup
- Saffron (kesar) – a pinch
- Full Fat milk – 3 cups
- Ghee – 2 teaspoon
- Silver Leaf - for decoration
- Water – 1 cup
- Cloves – 1 nos
- Green Cardamoms – 2 nos
- Cinnamon Stick – 0.25 inch
- Almonds – ¼ tablespoon
- Raisins – ¼ tablespoon
- Cashew Nuts – ¼ tablespoon
- Pistachio Nuts – ¼ tablespoon
Method:
- Wash the rice and drain on a cloth.
- Soak the saffron in one tablespoon of warm milk and keep aside.
- Blanch and slice the almonds, slice the pista and break the cashew nuts into small pieces.
- Clean the raisins if necessary. Heat the ghee in a cooker and add the raisins and cashew nuts.
- Fry until golden, remove and set aside. Add the rice and the whole spices to the cooker and fry for 1 minute.
- Add the milk, saffron soaked in warm milk and the water. Cook for a few minutes on moderate heat until the rice is done. Now add the sugar, and cook further on low heat until the sugar has blended and the mixture thickens.
- Remove from fire and allow to cool, if you wish to serve it chilled. When about to serve, add half of the nuts and mix well. Pour the kheer into individual bowls.
- Garnish with the rest of the nuts and raisins. Decorate with the silver leaf. Serve chilled or hot.